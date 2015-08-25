The Indiana Football Digest Insider – 2015 Volume 2

By Paul Condry And Matt Kopsea

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Goshen saw its 23-game losing streak on the field end with a 26-7 triumph against Fairfield. Second-year coach Kyle Park also picked up his first career win in the process.

Kankakee Valley halted defending Class 2A state champion Rensselaer Central's 15-game winning streak with a 29=8 triumph.

Fremont halted a 15-game losing streak with a 19-0 blanking of Blackford. It was also the first win for Eagles' second-year coach Jim Hummer.

West Lafayette ended 2014 Class 3A state champion Tri-West's 14-game winning streak with a 43-23 victory.

After having its 2014 come to a close before the end of the regular season for various reasons, Clinton Prairie started out on the right foot as the Gophers rolled to a 52-16 win over Frontier.

Brown County ended an 11-game losing streak with a 40-12 win over Edinburgh, while Tri halted its 11-game skid with a 28013 decision over Union City.

The contest between South Bend Washington and Michigan City was halted by officials when a fight broke out between the clubs with 2:54 left in the second quarter and Washington holding a 20-13 lead. The IHSAA was expected to make a decision either Tuesday or Wednesday in regards to what action would be taken.

Anderson Prep Academy's first official contest as a member of the IHSAA was a 53-6 loss to Frankton.

Switzerland County began its first year as a varsity squad with a 49-14 setback to Bracken County (Kentucky).

Trinity Lutheran cancelled its 2015 campaign because of a lack of players on the roster.

OFF AND RUNNING

These new coaches earned their first win at their new place of employment.

Darin Ward (Boonville) – 35-13 over Washington

K.C. Woods (Clinton Prairie) – 52-16 over Frontier

John Hebert (Carmel) – 28-7 over Hamilton Southeastern

Eric Schnur (Evansville Bosse) – 26-11 over Pike Central

Damon Groves (Glenn) – 26-20 over Rochester

Pete Koulianos (Hanover Central) – 40-7 over Hammond Bishop Noll

Rick Burnau (Huntington North) – 36-28 over Marion

Steve Moorman (Indianapolis Arlington) – 36-6 over Clarksville

Brian Moore (Lafayette Jeff) – 35-28 over Twin Lakes

Dave Sharpe (LaPorte) – 49-21 over New Prairie

Adam Morris (Muncie Central) – 40-13 over Pendleton Heights

Sean Coultis (New Albany) – 44-7 over Providence

Steve Stirn (North Decatur) – 20-12 over South Decatur (overtime)

Alex Stewart (Northwestern) – 26-13 over Clinton Central

Jimmy Graves (Pike) – 55-34 over Brownsburg

John Dablow (Silver Creek) – 32-28 over Seymour

Eric Stephens (South Central) – 34-28 over Bowman Academy

Adam Kilian (Tri) – 28-13 over Union City

Ron Brown (Triton) 26-20 over Caston

UPS AND DOWNS

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

New Palestine and North Vermillion have won 16 consecutive games.

Ben Davis has won eight consecutive games.

Indianapolis Cathedral has captured seven wins in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Taylor has 37 consecutive losses.

Riverton Parke and Indianapolis Manual have 19 straight setbacks.

Traders Point Christian has 18 losses in a row.

Indianapolis Northwest and River Forest have dropped 13 straight games.

North Central (Indianapolis), Washington, and Wood Memorial have 12 straight losses

Cloverdale and South Bend Riley have lost 10 games in a row.

New Castle and Jennings County have a nine game losing streak.

Cambridge City Lincoln, Culver and Elkhart Memorial have dropped eight consecutive games.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Columbus East 35, North Vermillion 29, Brownstown Central 26, Penn 24, Andrean 23, Winamac 20, Evansville Mater Dei 19, New Palestine 19, Indian Creek 16, Carroll (F.W.) 14, Plymouth 13, Whiting 11.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Taylor 33, Indianapolis Manual 18, Riverton Parke 17, Bowman Academy 12, Eastern (Pekin) 11, Indianapolis Northwest 11, River Forest 11.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 56 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference games.

Penn has won 26 straight Northern Indiana Conference games.

East Central has won 24 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

North Vermillion has won 23 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Brownstown Central has captured 20 straight Mid-Southern Conference contests.

New Prairie has won 18 Northern State/Northern Indiana Conference games in a row.

Andrean has won 16 Northwest Crossroads Conference games.

Winamac has taken 16 straight Midwest/Hoosier North Conference games.

Evansville Mater Dei has won 14 straight Southern Indiana Conference contests.

South Putnam has taken 12 West Central Conference games in a row.

Leo has captured 13 straight Allen County/Northeast 8 Conference games.

New Palestine has won 13 Hoosier Heritage Conference contests.

Tri-West has captured 13 Sagamore Conference games in a row.

Carroll (Fort Wayne) has taken 12 straight Northeast Hoosier/Summit Athletic Conference games.

Plymouth has won 10 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference contests.

Northeastern has captured 10 straight Tri-Eastern Conference games.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Riverton Parke has lost 31 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Taylor has suffered 26 Mid-Indiana/Hoosier Heartland Conference losses in a row.

Crawfordsville has suffered 22 straight Sagamore Conference losses.

Cloverdale has run off 20 straight West Central/Western Indiana Conference losses.

Washington has suffered 20 straight Big Eight Conference losses.

Park Tudor (Indiana Crossroads), Frankton (Central Indiana), and Goshen (Northern Lakes) have suffered 16 straight losses in their respective conferences.

Marion has lost 15 North Central Conference games in a row.

Eastern (Pekin) (Mid Southern), Griffith (Northwest Crossroads) and Benton Central (Hoosier) have lost 13 consecutive games in their respective conferences.

South Dearborn has lost 11 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

North Central (Indianapolis) has dropped 10 Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference games in a row.

COACHING MILESTONES

CLOSING IN ON 400

Larry Wright (Sheridan) 392

CLOSING IN ON 300

Mike Gillin (Indian Creek) 293

CLOSING IN ON 200

Scot Shaw (Elkhart Memorial) 198

Eric Moore (Center Grove) 197

Grant Zgunda (Delta) 196

CLOSING IN ON 100

Jim O'Hara (Eastern Hancock) 98

Roger Dodson (Greenfield-Central) 98

Chris DePew (Garrett) 97

Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 96

Chad Zolman (Homestead) 94

Andy Thomas (Angola) 93