The Indiana Football Digest Insider – 2015 Volume 2

The Indiana Football Digest Insider – 2015 Volume 2

Aug 25, 2015 at 08:08 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

indiana-football-digest.jpg

The Indiana Football Digest Insider – 2015 Volume 2

By Paul Condry And Matt Kopsea

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Goshen saw its 23-game losing streak on the field end with a 26-7 triumph against Fairfield. Second-year coach Kyle Park also picked up his first career win in the process.

Kankakee Valley halted defending Class 2A state champion Rensselaer Central's 15-game winning streak with a 29=8 triumph.

Fremont halted a 15-game losing streak with a 19-0 blanking of Blackford. It was also the first win for Eagles' second-year coach Jim Hummer.

West Lafayette ended 2014 Class 3A state champion Tri-West's 14-game winning streak with a 43-23 victory.

After having its 2014 come to a close before the end of the regular season for various reasons, Clinton Prairie started out on the right foot as the Gophers rolled to a 52-16 win over Frontier.

Brown County ended an 11-game losing streak with a 40-12 win over Edinburgh, while Tri halted its 11-game skid with a 28013 decision over Union City.

The contest between South Bend Washington and Michigan City was halted by officials when a fight broke out between the clubs with 2:54 left in the second quarter and Washington holding a 20-13 lead. The IHSAA was expected to make a decision either Tuesday or Wednesday in regards to what action would be taken.

Anderson Prep Academy's first official contest as a member of the IHSAA was a 53-6 loss to Frankton.

Switzerland County began its first year as a varsity squad with a 49-14 setback to Bracken County (Kentucky).

Trinity Lutheran cancelled its 2015 campaign because of a lack of players on the roster.

OFF AND RUNNING

These new coaches earned their first win at their new place of employment.

Darin Ward (Boonville) – 35-13 over Washington

K.C. Woods (Clinton Prairie) – 52-16 over Frontier

John Hebert (Carmel) – 28-7 over Hamilton Southeastern

Eric Schnur (Evansville Bosse) – 26-11 over Pike Central

Damon Groves (Glenn) – 26-20 over Rochester

Pete Koulianos (Hanover Central) – 40-7 over Hammond Bishop Noll

Rick Burnau (Huntington North) – 36-28 over Marion

Steve Moorman (Indianapolis Arlington) – 36-6 over Clarksville

Brian Moore (Lafayette Jeff) – 35-28 over Twin Lakes

Dave Sharpe (LaPorte) – 49-21 over New Prairie

Adam Morris (Muncie Central) – 40-13 over Pendleton Heights

Sean Coultis (New Albany) – 44-7 over Providence  

Steve Stirn (North Decatur) – 20-12 over South Decatur (overtime)

Alex Stewart (Northwestern) – 26-13 over Clinton Central

Jimmy Graves (Pike) – 55-34 over Brownsburg

John Dablow (Silver Creek) – 32-28 over Seymour

Eric Stephens (South Central) – 34-28 over Bowman Academy

Adam Kilian (Tri) – 28-13 over Union City

Ron Brown (Triton) 26-20 over Caston

UPS AND DOWNS

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

New Palestine and North Vermillion have won 16 consecutive games.

Ben Davis has won eight consecutive games.

Indianapolis Cathedral has captured seven wins in a row.

LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS

Taylor has 37 consecutive losses.

Riverton Parke and Indianapolis Manual have 19 straight setbacks.

Traders Point Christian has 18 losses in a row.

Indianapolis Northwest and River Forest have dropped 13 straight games.

North Central (Indianapolis), Washington, and Wood Memorial have 12 straight losses

Cloverdale and South Bend Riley have lost 10 games in a row.

New Castle and Jennings County have a nine game losing streak.

Cambridge City Lincoln, Culver and Elkhart Memorial have dropped eight consecutive games.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS

Columbus East 35, North Vermillion 29, Brownstown Central 26, Penn 24, Andrean 23, Winamac 20, Evansville Mater Dei 19, New Palestine 19, Indian Creek 16, Carroll (F.W.) 14, Plymouth 13, Whiting 11.

CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES

Taylor 33, Indianapolis Manual 18, Riverton Parke 17, Bowman Academy 12, Eastern (Pekin) 11, Indianapolis Northwest 11, River Forest 11.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS

Columbus East has run off 56 consecutive Hoosier Hills Conference games.

Penn has won 26 straight Northern Indiana Conference games.

East Central has won 24 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

North Vermillion has won 23 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Brownstown Central has captured 20 straight Mid-Southern Conference contests.

New Prairie has won 18 Northern State/Northern Indiana Conference games in a row.

Andrean has won 16 Northwest Crossroads Conference games.

Winamac has taken 16 straight Midwest/Hoosier North Conference games.

Evansville Mater Dei has won 14 straight Southern Indiana Conference contests.

South Putnam has taken 12 West Central Conference games in a row.

Leo has captured 13 straight Allen County/Northeast 8 Conference games.

New Palestine has won 13 Hoosier Heritage Conference contests.

Tri-West has captured 13 Sagamore Conference games in a row.

Carroll (Fort Wayne) has taken 12 straight Northeast Hoosier/Summit Athletic Conference games.

Plymouth has won 10 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference contests.

Northeastern has captured 10 straight Tri-Eastern Conference games.

LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS

Riverton Parke has lost 31 consecutive Wabash River Conference games.

Taylor has suffered 26 Mid-Indiana/Hoosier Heartland Conference losses in a row.

Crawfordsville has suffered 22 straight Sagamore Conference losses.

Cloverdale has run off 20 straight West Central/Western Indiana Conference losses.

Washington has suffered 20 straight Big Eight Conference losses.

Park Tudor (Indiana Crossroads), Frankton (Central Indiana), and Goshen (Northern Lakes) have suffered 16 straight losses in their respective conferences.

Marion has lost 15 North Central Conference games in a row.

Eastern (Pekin) (Mid Southern), Griffith (Northwest Crossroads) and Benton Central (Hoosier) have lost 13 consecutive games in their respective conferences.

South Dearborn has lost 11 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.

North Central (Indianapolis) has dropped 10 Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference games in a row.

COACHING MILESTONES

CLOSING IN ON 400

Larry Wright (Sheridan) 392

CLOSING IN ON 300

Mike Gillin (Indian Creek) 293

CLOSING IN ON 200

Scot Shaw (Elkhart Memorial) 198

Eric Moore (Center Grove) 197

Grant Zgunda (Delta) 196

CLOSING IN ON 100

Jim O'Hara (Eastern Hancock) 98

Roger Dodson (Greenfield-Central) 98

Chris DePew (Garrett) 97

Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 96

Chad Zolman (Homestead) 94

Andy Thomas (Angola) 93

Brian Glesing (Floyd Central) 91

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chris Ballard: 2021 Draft Offensive Line Depth 'As Good As I've Seen In A While'

The retirement of starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo created a notable immediate need for the Indianapolis Colts heading into the offseason. Accordingly, general manager Chris Ballard said today he hopes to take advantage of a talented, deep pool of offensive linemen in next week's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Cornerbacks

We're now less than a week away from the 2021 NFL Draft. Which cornerbacks will be available when the Colts go on the clock?
news

In Case You Missed It: April 16-22

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Linebacker

With the NFL Draft one week away, our position preview series rolls on with a look at this year's class of linebackers. 
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Edge Rusher

If the Colts look to bolster their pass rush with an early draft pick, who may be available on Day 1 or Day 2 of the NFL Draft?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Defensive Line

Which interior linemen are available in next week's NFL Draft?
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Interior Offensive Line

Who's available among guards and centers with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away?
news

Indianapolis Colts 2021 Mock Draft Monday: April 19

The Colts have the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Which players do various draft experts believe will land in Indianapolis? Check out this week's Mock Draft Monday.
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Offensive Tackles

If the Colts look to draft a tackle later this month, they'll have a deep, talented pool of players from which to choose. 
news

In Case You Missed It: April 9-15

Look back at the best Indianapolis Colts videos, articles, photos, audio and social posts from the past week
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Tight Ends

The 2021 class of tight ends is headlined by a generational talent in Florida's Kyle Pitts. 
news

Colts 2021 NFL Draft Position Preview: Wide Receivers

2021 will bring yet another loaded wide receiver draft class to the NFL. Here are some of the names you should know ahead of this year's NFL Draft. 

2021 Season Tickets Available Now!

Our 2021 home opponents are locked in. Secure your seats for the next season and defend home turf against the Seattle Seahawks, LA Rams, New England Patriots and more.

Learn More
Advertising