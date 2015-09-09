The Indiana Football Digest Honor Roll – 2015 Volume 4

By Paul Condry And Matt Kopsea

TOP PERFORMANCES

Josh Hayes' interception in the closing seconds preserved Indianapolis Pike's 30-27 win over defending Class 6A state champion Indianapolis Ben Davis. Derek Hawthorne threw for 276 yards and one score and ran for another tally, and Alex Marr booted three field goals for the Red Devils, who posted their first win over Ben Davis since 1974. Alon Harrison added 100 yard rushing and one score for Pike. Chris Evans ran for 154 yards and one touchdown, Jeremiah Whitthorne had 129 yards and one score, and Azjai Cooper chipped in a scoring pass and run for the Giants.

Andrew McCormick was 16-of-23 through the air for 260 yards and seven touchdowns on East Noble's 62-27 win over Huntington North. McCormick also ran for 78 yards, while Dylan Hunley had five catches for 154 yards and four scores and Jake Torrie added seven receptions for 132 yards and two tallies for the Knights.

Max Bortenschlager completed 10-of-14 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third tally in Indianapolis Cathedral's 52-25 win over Mishawaka. Markese Stepp added three scores on the ground, and Jamal Jackson recorded 13 tackles for the Irish. Darian Phillips paced the Cavemen with 182 yards rushing and three touchdowns and also threw for a score.

Gabe Brooks accumulated 113 yards rushing and a career-high six touchdowns, helping South Bend Adams to a 46-6 win over South Bend Riley. Richard Davila passed for 168 yards for Riley.

Andre Wells exploded for 281 yards rushing and a school-record six touchdowns, leading Muncie Central to a 53-27 win over Anderson. Trenton Hatfield added 152 yards through the air and one score for the Bearcats. Dylan Barron threw for 103 yards and one score and ran for another tally, and Djuan Peel ran for 159 yard for the Indians.

Alex Neligh recorded his third straight 100-yard rushing and passing contest in defending Class 4A state champion New Palestine's 63-7 triumph over Yorktown. Neligh became the school's all-time leader in offense with 4,790 yards by running for 179 yards and three touchdowns and throwing for 193 yards and one score. Logan Greene had 115 yard receiving and one score, and Nick Brickens added two scores, including an 83-yard punt return, and 10 tackles for the Dragons.

Ryan Pepiot tossed for 206 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 82 yards and one score, leading Westfield to a 45-30 victory against Zionsville. Johnathan Swidan added 93 yards rushing and two scores for the Shamrocks. Brenden Mikesell accounted for 267 yards on the ground and three touchdowns to lead the Eagles. Trevor Liechty tossed for 141 yards, and Drew Williamson racked up 11 tackles for Zionsville.

Ethan Darter completed 24-of-28 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns in Lake Central's 48-28 win over portage. Austin Atkins had 11 catches for 173 yards and four scores, and Anthony Giles added two scores for the Indians.

Stuart Glascow had 135 total yards and three touchdowns as Whiting rolled to a 28-6 win over Boone Grove.

Justin Goebel threw for 166 yards and a touchdown, lifting Jasper to a 23-8 win against Boonville. Tate Blessinger added 106 yards rushing and one score for the Wildcats. Tyler Johnson recorded 10 tackles for the Pioneers.

Jeremy Splix rambled for 236 yards and two touchdowns as Plymouth rallied for a 35-21 triumph against Warsaw. Jack Barron chipped in 123 yards rushing and three scores for the Rockies, who erased a 14-6 halftime deficit. Michael Jensen passed for 196 yards and one score, and Rob Sullivan had two touchdowns for the Tigers.

Camden Bohn carried the ball 18 times for 258 yards and four touchdowns in Penn's 29-7 win over Birmingham Brother Rice (Michigan).

Alex Horvath ran for 187 yards and two touchdowns as Mishawaka Marian blanked South Bend St. Joseph, 41-0. Bryce Tomasi tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Joe Ravotto and added a score on the ground for the Knights.

Grant Klockow had 30 carries for 256 yards and two touchdowns in Bremen's 28-12 win over John Glenn. Matt Box added a pair of scoring tosses to Ryan Topper for the Lions. Daniel Wallace recorded 132 total yards and one score, and Colton Taylor added 15 tackles for the Falcons.

Gabe Coleman tallied 36 rushes for 222 yards and two touchdowns as Indianapolis Bishop Chatard raced to a 31-8 win against Indianapolis Roncalli. Lewis Dilts added a scoring run and pass for the Trojans. Robbie Strader threw for 166 yards and one score for the Rebels.

Ethan Kertai ran for 125 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown scamper, helping LaVille roll to a 32-7 win over Knox. Jake Krause led Knox with 123 yards rushing and one score.

Tyler White tossed for 123 yards and four touchdowns, guiding South Bend Washington to 42-6 victory against South Bend Clay. Anthony Brazier added three scoring catches and an interception for the Panthers.

Bryan Schmidt threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 19 yards for another tally, leading Andrean to a 30-19 win over New Prairie. David Graham chipped in two touchdown receptions and also returned a fumble 16 yards for another score for the 59ers. Nick Brassell had 243 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Cougars.

Eli Wallace had 92 yards rushing and three touchdowns in Lakeland's 51-25 win over Prairie Heights. Tanner Raatz added two scores, including a fumble recovery in the end zone, for the Lakers.

Nick Hooley passed for 172 yards and one touchdown and ran for another tally, lifting Northridge to a 21-0 blanking of Wawasee. Matt Miller added four catches for 129 yards and one score for the Raiders.

Jason Grooms threw for 160 yards and a pair of scores to Cedric Mitchell, helping Concord to a 19-0 blanking of NorthWood. Keshaune Rucker added a pair of interceptions for the Minutemen. Trey Bilinski had 136 yards passing for the Panthers.

Ike James romped for 161 yards and four touchdowns, leading Lowell to a 35-7 win against Kankakee Valley. Jordan Jusevitch racked up 16 tackles for the Red Devils.

Kenny Kerrn raced for 144 yards and two third quarter touchdowns as Jimtown posted a 27-7 win over Elkhart Central. Sam Pawlak added 145 yards passing and one score for the Jimmies.

C.J. Detweiler's one-yard run into the end zone with 17 seconds left lifted Goshen to a 17-14 win over Elkhart Memorial. Detweiler also threw for 217 yards and a touchdown, while Colton Potter added seven catches for 118 yards and one score for the Redskins, who are 3-0 for the first time since 2002. Zach Hawkins ran for 113 yards and two scores, and Micah Johnson chipped in 104 yards rushing for the Chargers.

Mitch DeWitt ran for two scores and caught a pass for another tally as Fairfield cruised to a 41-7 win over Central Noble. Connor Kitson added two scores for the Falcons.

Dion Williams scampered for 215 yards and two touchdowns, helping LaPorte claim a 49-38 win over Valparaiso. Brennan Long chipped in 113 yards rushing and two scores for the Slicers. Matt Mayes tossed for 200 yards and three touchdowns, two going to Jack Healey, and Bryce Cook added 138 yards rushing and two scores and also caught a pass for another for the Vikings. Chris Odlich had 107 receiving yards, and Austin Ford recorded 12 tackles for Valpo.

Will Durchholz accumulated 226 total yards with a touchdown pass and run before leaving with a knee injury in Evansville Memorial's 35-20 win over Evansville North. Drew Parker added a pair of scores on the ground, and Jack Folz tallied 13 tackles for the Tigers.

Alec Craig accounted for almost 250 yards of offense and four touchdowns in Tippecanoe Valley's 32-23 win against North Miami.

Kyle Peters tallied 118 total yards with two scores as Floyd Central earned a 13-7 win over Madison. Michael Sans racked up 13 tackles for the Highlanders.

Carter Poiry passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns, lifting Hamilton Southeastern to a 21-18 win over Avon. Noah Haxton added three field goals for the Royals. Brandon Peters tossed for 157 yards and one score for the Orioles.

Titus McCoy had a touchdown run and catch in Center Grove's 24-21 win over Carmel. Jackson Hohlt added 113 yards rushing and one score for the Trojans. Michael Viktrup tossed for 125 yards and one score and ran for another tally, while Tobias Watkins added 101 yards on the ground for the Greyhounds.

Andrew Jumonville threw for 100 yards and two touchdowns to Jaylan Scott and also ran for a score in Munster's 33-15 victory over Highland. Jeff Proctor added 137 yards rushing and two tallies for the Mustangs. Hunter Rycerz ran for 144 yards and two scores and passed for 90 yards for the Trojans.

Garritt Slatcoff ran for 121 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 176 yards and two scores as Chesterton cruised to a 36-12 win over Michigan City. Michael McCullough threw for 206 yards and two scores for the Wolves.

D.J. Wilkins tossed for 154 yards and two touchdowns to James Kirklen, lifting Merrillville to a 40-0 win at Crown Point. Jorale Wheeler racked up 10 tackles for the Pirates. Donald Schuch recorded 15 tackles and Cam Watson added 13 stops for the Bulldogs.

Mark Snorton romped for 202 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries in Hammond Morton's 50-0 blanking of Hammond Clark.

Grant Baker ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns and also returned a fumble 38 yards for another tally, lifting River Forest to a 36-13 win over North Newton.

Tyler Burnham tossed for 142 yards and four touchdowns, helping Hanover Central to a 51-13 thrashing of Lake Station. Nate Novak added three catches for scores for the Wildcats. Ritchie Santos passed for 101 yards and one score and ran for another tally, and Luis Martinez had six catches for 108 yards and one touchdown for the Eagles.

Jacob Cottrell scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 98-yard kickoff return, as Griffith snapped a 13-game Northwest Crossroads Conference losing streak with a 21-19 win over Hobart. Troy Cullen added 125 yards through the air for the Panthers. Nick Ray ran for 105 yards and two scores, and Michael Wolfe added 141 yards passing and one score on the ground for the Brickies.

Devon Moore threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two scores, leading Hammond to a 48-14 triumph over Bowman Academy. Dorian Deloney added three scores for the Wildcats.

Devote Jones and Edwin Wilson scored two touchdowns apiece as East Chicago Central rolled to a 55-12 win over Gary Roosevelt. Richard Gordon had two scoring catches for Roosevelt.

Jacob Wasz ran for 151 yards and a touchdown in Wheeler's 49-6 win over Hammond Bishop Noll. Zach Buehler added three trips to the end zone for the Bearcats.

David Bell had 103 yard receiving and two touchdowns, helping Warren Central cruise to a 60-7 win against North Central (Indianapolis).

Hunter Johnson threw for three touchdowns, including two to Tyler Kurtz, as Brownsburg rolled to a 68-7 win over Franklin.

Nathaniel Bye had 214 yards passing with four touchdowns and ran for another tally, leading Western Boone to a 49-20 win against Crawfordsville. Kaleb McCloskey added eight catches for 137 yards and four scores for the Stars.

Montrez Hearon tossed a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third tally, lifting Beech Grove to a 3807 win over Speedway. Shannon Hall paced Speedway with 12 tackles.

Zach Eaton passed for 170 yards and a touchdown, helping Fishers to a 38-13 win over Noblesville. Luke Melloh paced Noblesville with 136 yards passing and one score.

Before leaving with a leg injury, Shaw Cloud caught a pair of touchdown passes from Jace Carpenter and ran for another score, guiding Whiteland to a 35-14 over Decatur Central. Anthony Schwantz added two scoring runs for the Warriors. Tyrone Tracy scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 100-yard kickoff return, for the Hawks.

Jake Hill completed 21-of-25 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns in defending Class 3A state champion Tri-West's 49-22 win over Frankfort. Wes Cook ran 10 times for 173 yards and three scores, and Peyton Hendershot had 10 receptions for 161 yards and two scores for the Bruins.

Jarod Smith tossed for 231 yards and one score and ran for two other touchdowns, and Patrick Brandenburg tallied seven catches for 178 yards and one score for the Hot Dogs.

Ethan Jones went 6-of-7 through the air for 107 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score, leading Hamilton Heights past Lewis Cass, 20-9. John Feltz added 150 yards through the air and one score for the Huskies.

DeAngelo Dean tossed for two touchdowns and ran for a third score, helping Indianapolis Manual halt its 20-game losing streak with a 50-0 blanking of Indianapolis Washington. Jalen Alexander added two score for the Redskins.

Jason King accounted for 340 yards of offense with four touchdowns in Indianapolis Arlington's 49-0 shutout over Edinburgh. Jaylen Merry chipped in 20 carries for 212 yards and one score for the Golden Knights.

Elliot Conner and Darius Mitchell scored two touchdowns apiece in Indianapolis Scecina's 42-7 thrashing of Park Tudor.

Colin Nysewander tossed a pair of touchdown passes, helping Plainfield to a 24-7 win over Mooresville.

Evan Deig threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 98 yards and two more scores as Evansville Reitz hung on for a 35-30 win over Castle. Will Brown chipped in six receptions for 100 yards and one score, and Aaron Euler added 10 tackles for the Panthers. Dayne Keller tossed for 317 yards and two scores, Noah McLean had 11 catches for 198 yards, and Adam Myers booted three field goals for the Knights.

Keshawn Moore passed for 146 yards and one score, leading New Haven to a 28-12 victory against DeKalb. Nishawn Jones added 135 total yards, and Tremon Jackson added two scores, including a 78-yard kickoff return, for the Bulldogs. Harrison Price threw for 107 yards and one touchdown and ran for another score, while Derek Padilla ran for 112 yards for the Barons.

Tyler Hensinger found the end zone twice as Leo blanked Norwell, 40-0.

Bryce Bonewitz accumulated 235 yards of offense and four touchdowns in Southern Wells' 40-26 triumph over Jay County. Bonewitz also tallied 17 tackles, while Braxton Gerber had a pair of interceptions, including one returned for a score, and Seth Trissel added two picks for the Raiders. Holton Hill passed for 158 yards and three scores, and Cole Stigleman had a pair of touchdown receptions for the Patriots.

Cam Meier rambled for 125 yards and two touchdowns as Mount Vernon (Posey) downed Mount Carmel (Illinois), 21-14.

Landon Barlett ran 29 times for 230 yards and two touchdowns, leading South Spencer to a 36-34 win over Tell City. Sam Rowan added 103 yards on the ground and two scores for the Rebels. Gant Miller threw for 274 yards and two scores and ran for 91 yards and three more tallies for Tell City. Cameron Kessinger had seven catches for 121 yards and one score, and Bryon Reid added three receptions for 113 yards and once score for the Marksmen.

Kurtis Wilderman tossed for 266 yards and four touchdowns, lifting Evansville Mater Dei to a 38-34 win over Evansville Harrison. Jackson Pokorney added six receptions for 190 yards and one score for the Wildcats. Ryan Hales passed for 259 yards and three scores for the Warriors.

Tias Stewart raced for 114 yards and four touchdowns as Evansville Central cruised to a 47-0 win over Evansville Bosse. Dalton Peerman threw for 149 yards and three scores, including a pair to Noah Fuchs, for the Bears.

Nick Sellers passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns to Grant Allen and ran for another tally, helping Gibson Southern roll to a 63-7 win over North Posey. Dylan Stefanich added 150 yards rushing and one score for the Titans.

Joe Bichler rambled for 211 yards and five touchdowns as Princeton breezed to a 54-17 decision over Washington. Maleek Hardiman tallied 119 yards on the ground for the Tigers.

Lane Lynch tossed for 167 yards and four touchdowns and added a score on the ground, leading Perry Central to a 48-21 win over Crawford County. John Flamion added a pair of scoring receptions for the Commodores.

Tyler Meurer exploded for 216 yards rushing and three touchdowns in Linton-Stockton's 65-13 thrashing of Tecumseh. Meurer also completed 5-of-6 passes for 127 yards and two scores.

Mitchell Van Brocklin and Jack Rhoades both went over the 100-yard rushing in Woodlan's 19-9 win over Heritage. Van Brocklin had 135 yards and two touchdowns, while Rhoades added 113 yards for the Warriors. Justyn Hart finished with 99 total yards and one score for the Patriots.

Blake Podshine threw for a pair of touchdown passes as Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger downed Homestead, 35-14. Drew Keszei had a scoring throw and run for Homestead.

Caleb Hankerson had 114 yards rushing and one score as Bellmont held on for a 14-12 victory against Columbia City.

Arion Nieves tallied 324 yards of offense with two touchdown passes and two scoring runs in Fort Wayne North's 36-32 win over Carroll (Fort Wayne). David Johnson had 11 catches for 106 yards, and Logan Capps added six receptions for 102 yards for the Redskins. Aidan Smith threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score, while Justin Becker had eight catches for 127 yards and two scores, and Nick Novatny added 11 yards rushing and one score for the Chargers.

Mac Hippenhammer scored three touchdowns, including kickoff returns of 98 and 89 yards, lifting Fort Wayne Snider to a 60-33 win over Fort Wayne Northrop. Isaac Stiebeling tossed for 234 yards and three scores, and Malik Brantley added five catches for 149 yards and one tally for the Panthers. Garrett Schoenle threw for 129 yards and three touchdowns, Keishon Edwards ran 19 times for 196 yards, and Casey Lawrence added eight rushes for 103 yards for the Bruins.

J'lyn Charlton's four=yard touchdown run was the difference as Fort Wayne Bishop Luers blanked Fort Wayne Wayne, 7-0.

Peterson Kerelegrand rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns, helping Fort Wayne Concordia cruise to a 55-6 victory over Fort Wayne South. Daniel Sparks added 154 yards passing and two scores as the Cadets outgained the Archers, 423-103.

D'Wayne Eskridge rambled for 195 yards and three touchdowns and also intercepted a pass in Bluffton's 40-0 shutout of South Adams. Brandon Lockwood added two scores for the Tigers.

Landon Harris celebrated his birthday by running for 295 yards and five touchdowns as Churubusco downed Garrett, 33-28. Tanner Burns paced Garrett with 289 yards on the ground and four scores.

Luke Hann passed and ran for touchdowns, helping Maconaquah earn a 20-12 win over Whitko. Garrett Elder paced Whitko with 108 yards rushing.

Bailey Hurst ran for 128 yards and Hunter Bates added 122 yards as Adams Central exploded for 490 yards rushing in a 63-19 win over Indianapolis Broad Ripple.

Jackson Anthrop had nine carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns, leading Lafayette Central Catholic to a 51-0 blanking of Tipton. Jordan Turpin added two scores for the Knights.

Christian Burns rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns, leading West Lafayette to a 62-7 win over Western. Travis Rolle added 151 yards on the ground and one score, and Mikey Kidwell tossed for 310 yards for the Red Devils, who accumulated a school-record 751 yards of offense.

JDan Sturgeon tossed for 155 yards and three scores, helping Harrison (West Lafayette) to a 40-13 win over Logansport. Dawson Dahnke added 131 yards rushing and two scores for the Raiders. Jacob Conrad rushed for 154 yards, and Austin Muller added 125 yards and two touchdown runs for the Berries.

LeVon Thompson raced for 162 yards and one touchdown in McCutcheon's 38-20 win over Lafayette Jeff. Aaron Phillips added 149 yards passing and one score, and A.J. Andrews chipped in two trips to the end zone for the Mavericks. Devon Colonis threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score, and Dan Ricksy added 12 catches for 150 yards and two tallies for the Bronchos.

Cole Clore found the end zone twice as North Montgomery rolled to a 48-6 win over Southmont. Baylee Adams tossed a touchdown pass and ran for another tally for the Chargers.

Logan Harmeson passed for 377 yards and three touchdowns in Attica's 55-6 thrashing of Seeger. Austin Durham caught six passes for 126 yards and two scores, and Christian Blackburn added four catches for 103 yards and one score for the Red Ramblers. Chase Little chipped in five receptions for 100 yards and ran for three scores, and Owen Smith has 103 yard rushing and one score for Attica.

Zach Barrett and Wade Bentley scored two touchdowns apiece, leading Fountain Central to a 63-0 blanking of Riverton Parke. Bentley ran for 101 yards and also threw for a score for the Mustangs.

Blake Bennington was 7-of-12 passing for 178 yards and two touchdowns and also ran six times for 121 yards and four scores, helping Twin Lakes to a 50-0 shutout of Delphi. Bryce Bennington added a scoring run and catch for the Indians.

Chase Joseph threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third tally, guiding Clinton Prairie to a 24-8 win over Clinton Central. Sam Schoonveld chipped in 125 yards rushing and one tally for the Gophers.

Brennan Wilde and Jordan Schultz both went over the 100-yard mark rushing in North Judson's 28-8 win over defending Class 2A state champion Rensselaer Central. Wilde accumulated 190 yards, while Schultz had 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Spencer Day rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns, lifting Eastern (Greentown) to a 43-22 win over Tri-County. Scott Mullinex added 116 yards on the ground and three scores and also tossed for 140 yards for the Comets. Blake Justice had a touchdown pass and run for the Cavaliers.

Sam Kiser accounted for six touchdowns in Pioneer's 64-14 victory over Triton. Kiser threw for three scores, ran for two tallies, and returned a kickoff 58 yards for another score. Jeremy Jones accounted for two touchdowns for Triton.

Brayton Jellison had 122 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Caston rolled to a 30-6 win over West Central.

Zach Pittman and Caleb Murdock combined for 185 yards and three touchdowns as Taylor snapped a 38-game losing streak with a 27-8 win over Frontier.

Trey Richmond tossed for 192 yards and three touchdowns, leading Northwestern to a 38-6 win over Benton Central. Austin Miller chipped in two scoring receptions for the Tigers.

Jordan Matthews came up with two interceptions, including one returned 69 yards for a touchdown in Kokomo's 54-0 blanking of Marion. Matthews tied the career mark for interceptions with 12, while Kyle Wade ran for a score and threw a pair of touchdown passes to Keenan Wheeler for the Wildkats. Jeron Gray added 134 yards and two scores for Kokomo.

Brendon Groves' knockdown of a two-point conversion pass attempt in the closing seconds helped Tri-Central hang on for a 21-20 win over Carroll (Flora). Cody Colbert paced the Trojans with 157 yards rushing and one score. Johnny Ovalle rushed for 148 yards and with a touchdown and caught a pass for another score, while Trey Filbrun tossed for two touchdowns for the Cougars.

Brady Miller scored four touchdown s, along with the game-winning two-point conversion, in Peru's 34-33 win over Rochester. Gavin Gysin added a pair of interceptions, including one in the final seconds, for the Bengal Tigers. Wilson Lee and Alec Holland combined for five scores for the Zebras.

Kiante Enis rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown and returned a punt 69 yards for another score, helping Winchester hold on for a 14-13 win against Hagerstown.

Wyatt Spencer ran and passed for touchdowns as Monroe Central improved to 3-0 for the first time in program history with a 22-12 win over Northeastern.

DeShaun French raced for 183 yards and one score as Shelbyville posted a 27-26 overtime win over Delta. Damon Lux added a scoring run and reception, and Nolan Ray recorded 13 tackles for the Golden Bears. Ryley Pease tossed for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and Zach Mills rushed for 115 yards for the Eagles.

Nick Barrett tallied 204 total yards with a touchdown run and pass, helping Terre Haute North to a 33-13 win over Terre Haute South. Nick Guevara added three field goals for the Patriots. Evan Steppe threw for 102 yards and one score for the Braves.

Kyle Schaffer accounted for five touchdowns in South Putnam's 47-20 win over South Vermillion. Grady McHugh added two scoring passes for the Eagles. Hunter Thornton ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and Conner Dunegan added 122 yards on the ground and one tally for the Wildcats.

Trey Thompson's touchdown in the second overtime lifted North Central (Farmersburg) to a 40-34 win over Rockville.