The Indiana Football Digest Honor Roll – 2015 Playoffs Volume 1

BY PAUL CONDRY AND MATT KOPSEA

TOP PERFORMANCES

Tyreen Hambright ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns as Fort Wayne Bishop Luers downed Northwestern, 82-52, in a Class 3A sectional opener. The teams combined for the most points in an IHSAA tournament game and more than 1,300 total yards of offense. This broke the previous mark of 133 points established in Andrean's 67-66 five-overtime win over Lewis Cass in a 2012 Class 2A regional final and Richmond's 87-46 win over Connersville in a 1998 Class 5A sectional opener. Austin Mack had two catches for 100 yards and one touchdown, ran for two more scores, and returned a kickoff 85 yards for another tally for the Knights. J'Lyn Charlton ran for 135 yards and two scores, Jack Johnston tossed for 183 yards and three touchdowns, and Justin Dippold added a scoring run and catch for Luers. Trey Richmond was 32-of-56 passing for 526 yards and six touchdowns, Austin Miller had 11 catches for 230 yards and two scores, Noah Dowden added nine receptions for 143 yards and two scores, Tim Blankenberger chipped in two scoring catches, and Cameron Curry racked up 21 tackles for the Tigers.

Tony Carmola's one-yard run on the final play of regulation vaulted South Bend St. Joseph to a 19-17 win over Hobart in Class 4A playoff action. Carmola finished with 118 yards passing and one score and ran for 116 yards.

Eli Wallace scored from two yards out with 29 seconds remaining as Lakeland downed Heritage, 42-35 in a Class 3A sectional thriller. Wallace tallied 129 yards and three touchdowns and caught a pass for another score, and Erik Mellinger tossed for 170 yards with one score and booted six extra-points for the Lakers. Justyn Hart rushed for a pair of scores, Walter Knapke threw and ran for scores, and Silas Finley caught a pass and ran for touchdowns for the Patriots.

Jackson Anthrop ran seven times for 137 yards and three touchdowns, returned punts of 72 and 49 yards for scores, and hauled in a 38-yard pass for another tally, lifting Lafayette Central Catholic to a 70-8 thrashing of Clinton Central in a Class 1A opener. Avery Denhart completed all five of his passes for 143 yards and four scores for the Knights.

Cam Northern's nine-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds left capped off a 99-yard drive, leading Jeffersonville to a 35-34 win over New Albany in Class 6A semifinal play. Jordan Barnett scored four times to pace the Red Devils. Darquan Richardson ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and Rondale Moore added 141 total yards with a scoring catch and run for the Bulldogs.

Noah Jones raced for 169 yards and five touchdowns as Silver Creek clinched its first winning season in program history with a 42-31 win over Madison in a Class 4A contest.

Dylan Darling's 40-yard touchdown strike to Robbie Witham on the final play helped New Castle stun Richmond, 21-20, in a Class 4A thriller. Darling tossed a pair of touchdowns and caught seven passes for 110 yards, while Dalton Engle threw for 171 yards and ran for a score and Mason Bowers recorded 17 tackles for the Trojans. Jordan Christian passed for 130 yards and one score for the Red Devils.

Nathaniel Farabee scampered for 195 yards and seven touchdowns in Southmont's 46-20 win over South Vermillion in Class 2A action. Hunter Thompson ran for 100 yards and one score for South Vermillion.

Joel Durkes exploded for 352 yards on the ground and five touchdowns, leading Oak Hill to a 51-14 win over Delphi in Class 2A play. Adam McDivitt added two scores on the ground for the Golden Eagles. Weston Windell accounted for 124 total yards for the Oracles.

Chad Meyer's 55-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:54 left helped Southridge to a 28-21 upset of previously unbeaten North Harrison in Class 3A sectional action. Nolan O'Brien ran for 124 yards and one score for the Raiders. Sam best tallied 148 yards on the ground and three scores for the Cougars.

David Graham rambled for 167 yards and four touchdowns, helping Andrean rally for a 40-32 win over New Prairie in Class 4A sectional play. Bryan Schmidt added 151 yards and two scores as the 59ers battled back from an 18-0 first quarter deficit. Nick Brassell ran for 272 yards and three scores, and Jordan Peck chipped in 130 yards rushing and two scores for the Cougars.

David Pumarejo's 40-yard field goal with 2:57 left lifted Culver Academy to a 24-21 win against Fairfield in Class 3A sectional action. Connor Caponi added two scores on the ground for the Eagles. It was the 100th career win for Culver Academy coach Andy Dorrel. Mitch DeWitt had a hand in all of the Falcons' scoring with two touchdown runs and a pass for another tally.

Colton Leininger converted a 24-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds left, helping Tri-Central to a 24-22 win over Shenandoah in a Class 1A sectional contest. Leininger finished with 104 yards rushing and threw for 64 yards and a score, while Dillon Smith ran for 117 yards and Cody Colbert recorded 100 yards on the ground with a score and 10 tackles for the Trojans.

Andrew Burgess passed for 291 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 69 yards and two scores, leading South Bend Adams to a 51-21 2 win over Elkhart Memorial in Class 5A sectional play. Walter Ellis had seven receptions for 167 yards and two scores, and Gabe Brooks ran for 133 yards and one score for the Eagles. Zach Hawkins tossed for 162 yards and one score and ran for 88 yards and another tally for the Chargers.

Zach Eaton threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another tally, guiding Fishers to a 38-22 win over Hamilton Southeastern in a Class 6A sectional semifinal contest. Jeremy Chinn rushed for 173 yards, and Keyshawn Burrell added two scoring receptions for the Tigers. Carter Poiry passed for 202 yards and ran for two touchdowns for the Royals.

Grant Theil hauled in seven passes for 151 yards and a touchdown as Jasper blanked Owen Valley, 38-0, in a Class 4A sectional contest. Tate Blessing added two scoring runs and 10 tackles, and Justin Persohn threw for 137 yards and one tally for the Wildcats.

Jack Barron tossed for 263 yards and four touchdowns, leading Plymouth to a 66-7 win over Wawasee in Class 4A sectional action. Barron also ran for two scores, Cam Eveland had six catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and Tristen McMillen rushed for a pair of scores for the Rockies.

Ike James scampered for 135 yards and two scores, helping Lowell to a 31-0 blanking of Munster in Class 4A sectional play. Chris Han added 11 tackles for the Red Devils.

Jacob Jones rambled for 300 yards and four touchdowns in Speedway's 49-38 win over Frankton in a Class 2A sectional opener. Chris Valentine added a pair of touchdown passes to Sam Jackson for the Sparkplugs. Isaiah Delph rushed for 353 yards and four touchdowns, Travis McGuire added 159 yards through the air and two scores, and Maurice Knight had six receptions for 118 yards and one score for the Eagles.

Gynson Robley completed all nine of his passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns to Bryce Hogue, lifting Indian Creek past Indianapolis Washington, 62-14, in Class 3A sectional play. Elijah Dun ran for a pair of scores for the Braves.

Brody Miller ran for 143 yards and one touchdown, leading Northridge to a 14-0 shutout over Columbia City in Class 4A sectional action. Dean Ridenour added 97 yards on the ground and a score for the Raiders.

Trey Bilinski was 18-of-22 for 289 yards and three touchdowns in NorthWood's 42-28 upset of No. 8 East Noble in Class 4A sectional play. Bailey Gessinger ran for 115 yards and one score and caught a pass for another tally, Drew Minnich had two scoring receptions for the Panthers, and Bronson Yoder added a touchdown run and three interceptions. David Salazar had three touchdowns, Andy McCormack threw for 175 yards, Zack Jenkins added 124 yard through the air, and Dylan Hunter caught 10 passes for 135 yards for the Knights.

Northwestern recruit Aidan Smith threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score, lifting Carroll (Fort Wayne) to a 49-21 win over Warsaw in a Class 6A sectional semifinal affair. Nick Novotny added a scoring run and catch for the Chargers. Michael Jensen connected with Jeremy David for a pair of touchdown passes for the Tigers.

Cedric Vakalhi found the end zone four times as Penn downed LaPorte, 49-21, in a Class 6A sectional semifinal contest. Camden Bohn added 112 yards rushing and two scores for the Kingsmen. Gino Francesconi led the Slicers with 91 yards and one score.

Jake Whitfield raced for 128 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for another score, leading Mishawaka Marian to a 48-0 triumph over John Glenn in Class 3A tournament action. Bryce Tomasi was 3-of-3 through the air for 83 yards and two scores, and Julian Keultjes added two touchdowns for the Knights.

Reontre Lawrence ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns, helping South Bend Riley to its first win of the season with a 12-8 decision over Kankakee Valley in Class 4A sectional play.

Tyler White passed for 231 yards and one score, helping South Bend Washington to a 45-0 blanking of South Bend Clay in a Class 4A playoff contest. Lorenzo Glass added a pair of scoring runs and a touchdown reception for the Panthers.

Kenny Kerrn rambled for 101 yards and three touchdowns, leading Jimtown to a 53-0 blanking of Tippecanoe Valley in Class 3A sectional play. C.J. Jones added two trips to the end zone for the Jimmies.

Matt Box had 202 yards through the air with two touchdowns in Bremen's 41-7 win over Rochester in Class 2A tourney action. Ryan Topper added five receptions for 136 yards and one score, while Rom DePalma and Nathan Mullen added two scores apiece for the Lions.

Ethan Kertai tallied 163 yards rushing with a touchdown, guiding LaVille to a 48-0 win against Fremont in a Class 1A playoff contest. J.C. Oudes chipped in two touchdowns for the Lancers.

Carson Blair tossed for 319 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, lifting Southwood to a 53-20 win over Triton in Class 1A sectional play. Peyton Trexler caught three passes for 111 yards and one score, Jon Berlier added three scores on the ground, and Blake Martz recorded 17 tackles for the Knights. Jeremy Jones accounted for 190 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Trojans.

Anthony Maceo accounted for more than 250 yards of total offense as Portage surprised Lake Central, 36-14, in opening round Class 6A tournament action. Maceo ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns and tossed for 81 yards and another tally to help the Indians snap a 12-game losing skid. Ethan Darter threw for 272 yards and one score, and Josh Benson caught four passes for 124 yards and one tally for Lake Central.

Nate Needham booted field goals of 27, 39, and 52 yards in Chesterton's 23-7 win over Valparaiso in Class 6A tournament action. Garritt Slatcoff had 83 total yards and a touchdown pass for the Trojans. Bobby Lee recorded 13 tackles and Austin Ford added 12 stops for the Vikings.

D.J. Wilkins threw for 226 yards and three scores, leading Merrillville to a 22-12 win over Crown Point in Class 6A sectional semifinal play. Artie Equihua rushed for 109 yards and one score, while Brad Kurtz connected on field goals of 20 and 35 yards for Crown Point.

Devon Moore accumulated 221 yards through the air with five touchdowns and returned an interception 30 yards for another score, lifting Hammond to a 52-8 win against Calumet in Class 3A sectional action. Calvin Quarles had two receptions for 112 yards and two scores, and Tim Echols added a pair of catches for touchdowns for the Wildcats. Kobe Fowler ran for 104 yards and tossed a touchdown pass for the Warriors.

Kyle Heard had five carries for 86 yards and four touchdowns and also caught a 39-yard scoring strike, helping Hammond Gavit to a 33-14 win over Hammond Clark in Class 4A sectional play.

Jake LaFever rolled up almost 200 yards of offense in Wheeler's 41-14 win over Hanover Central in Class 3A tourney action. LaFever threw for 106 yards and one score and ran for 85 yards and two tallies, while Jacob Wasz added 142 total yards with a touchdown run and catch for the Bearcats. Tyler Burnham tossed for 141 yards and one score and ran for another touchdown for the Wildcats.

Jacob Cottrell's 19-yardd touchdown run midway through the final period helped Griffith to a 15-14 win over defending Class 2A state champion Rensselaer Central in a Class 3A sectional opener. Jaylen Gilbert had a pair of scores for Rensselaer.

Freshman Tom Davenport ran for 87 yards and two touchdowns as Whiting blanked Boone Grove, 20-0, in Class 2A sectional play. Stuart Glascow recorded 151 total yards with a scoring toss for the Oilers.

Mark Snorton and Tevin Armstrong both surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in Hammond Morton's 40-25 win over Highland in Class 4A sectional action. Snorton had 114 yards with a touchdown, while Armstrong had 101 yards with three scores and a touchdown pass for the Governors. Hunter Rycerz had two scoring runs for the Trojans.

Drew Dan racked up 101 yards rushing with two touchdowns, helping Knox to a 30-20 win over River Forest in Class 2A tournament play. Zach Catlin threw a pair of scoring strikes to Luis Cordero, who also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown for River Forest.

Richie Santos' two touchdown passes Michael Aguilar were enough to help Lake Station post a 13-7 win over West Central in Class 1A play.

Chris Evans recorded 218 yards rushing and four touchdowns, leading defending Class 6A state champion Indianapolis Ben Davis to a 55-27 win over Indianapolis Pike in sectional action. Reese Taylor threw for 175 yards and one score and ran for another tally as the Giants outscored Pike, 42-7, in the second half. Derek Hawthorne tossed for 214 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 99 yards and two scores for the Red Devils.

Markese Stepp exploded for 277 yards on the ground and four scores as five-time defending state champion Indianapolis Cathedral cruised to a 43-22 win over Lawrence Central in Class 6A tournament play. Max Bortenschlager added two scores on the ground for the Irish. Nash Griffin converted field goals of 37, 48, and 27 yards for the Bears.

Michael Viktrup tossed a pair of touchdowns in Carmel's 45-29 Class 6A sectional semifinal victory over Noblesville. Jalen Walker added a scoring run and catch for the Greyhounds.

Brandon Peters passed for 260 yards and three touchdowns, lifting Avon to a 61-14 win over Brownsburg in a Class 6A tourney contest. Corey DuPriest ran for two scores and caught a pass for another tally, Matt Moore had six catches for 107 yards, and Bryant Fitzgerald added two touchdowns and an interception for the Orioles. Hunter Johnson had 102 yards through the air with one score for the Bulldogs.

Al McKeller rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns, guiding Lawrence North to a 42-7 win over Indianapolis North Central in Class 6A action.

Zach Summeier connected for 207 yards through the air with a touchdown and another score on the ground as Warren Central downed Perry Meridian, 49-7, in Class 6A playoff action. Tristen Tonte added two rushing scores and threw for another tally for the Warriors. Matt McCloskey ran for 162 yards for the Falcons.

Jackson Hohlt rushed for 154 yards and two scores, leading Center Grove to a 34-7 win over Columbus North in Class 6A sectional semifinal play. Titus McCoy added a scoring run and catch, and Joey Siderwicz threw for a pair of scores for the Trojans. Mitchell Burton ran for 126 yards and one score for the Bulldogs.

Steven O'Neal carried the ball 17 times for 330 yards and five touchdowns, leading Columbus East to a 56-28 win over Franklin in Class 5A sectional action. Zach Dowell had a career-best 214 yards rushing with three scores for Franklin.

Robbie Strader was 10-of-10 for 121 yards with a touchdown and another score on the ground, helping Indianapolis Roncalli to a 28-0 shutout of Frankfort in Class 4A action. Nate Fries added two scores for the Rebels.

John Gallman and Brandon Rosado accumulated almost 400 yards rushing in Greenwood's 42-25 win over Beech Grove in a Class 4A tourney opener. Gallman had 206 yards with a score, while Rosado added 190 yards and five touchdowns for the Woodmen. Chase Andries ran for 111 yards and two scores and passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns to Walter Ballinger for the Hornets.

Tucker Stewart converted 11-of-13 passes for 162 yards and four touchdowns, leading Northview to a 41-30 win over Mooresville in Class 4A action. Ben Girton had 119 yards rushing with a touchdown and a catch for a score, Liam Jones added a two touchdown receptions, a 96-yard kickoff return for a tally, and an interception, and Marcus Duregger racked up 13 tackles for the Knights. Alex Fabert threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Tristan Shelley added a scoring catch and run for the Pioneers.

Nathan Seifert rambled for 130 yards and three touchdowns, guiding Mount Vernon (Fortville) to a 42-14 win over Jay County in a Class 4A opener. Damian Gatewood added a scoring run and catch, and Josh Coons chipped in a touchdown pass and run for the Marauders. Drew Huffman rushed for 188 yards and two scores for the Patriots.

Jacob Stiver's 103 yards rushing and touchdown lifted Indianapolis Bishop Chatard to a 201-4 win over Brebeuf Jesuit in a Class 3A sectional opener. Luke Iffert tossed for 152 yards and two scores and ran for 106 yards for Brebeuf.

Carter McGinnis paced a balanced attack with 173 yards and two touchdowns as Guerin Catholic blanked Greencastle, 68-0, in Class 3A sectional play. Thomas Kaser added three scores for the Golden Eagles.

Jake Hill tossed for 305 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third tally, helping defending Class 3A state champion Tri-West claim a 48-7 win over Danville in sectional action. Wes Cook ran for 131 yards and three scores, and Colton Jobe added three receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns for the Bruins. Christian Schabel accumulated 269 total yards with a scoring run for the Warriors.

Darrell Jones scored a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winning two-yard run with 22 seconds left, as Scecina Memorial edged Lapel, 14-13, in Class 2A sectional play. Will Jones had 132 yards rushing with a score for Lapel.

Alex Downard threw a pair of touchdown passes to Joseph Everett and ran for another tally, leading Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter to a 50-6 win over Park Tudor in a Class 2A opener. Brent Brimmage had 10 catches for 106 yards and one score for Park Tudor.

Jaden Rhea, Garrison Lee, and Dalton Smith each ran for more than 100 yards in Monrovia's 55-0 shutout of Mitchell in Class 2A action. Rhea tallied 135 yards and three touchdowns, Lee had 144 yards and one score, and Smith added 141 yards and two scores.

Lane Rumple passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns, helping Princeton rally for a 22-19 win over Evansville Memorial in Class 3A play. Joe Birchler tallied 223 yards of offense, including a 90-yard touchdown catch, and Javon Wilkerson added a scoring reception and run for the Tigers. Michael Lindauer threw for 264 yards and three scores, and Peyton Head added eight catches for 115 yards and two scores for Memorial.

Tyler DeKemper found the end zone three times, guiding Mount Vernon (Posey) to a 42-0 shutout of Pike Central in Class 3A action.

Ryan Hales tossed for 164 yards and four touchdowns, leading Evansville Harrison past Edgewood, 43-3, in Class 4A tournament play. Gabe Weller rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown, and Adonis Stewart added a pair of scoring receptions for the Warriors.

Clint Payne rambled for 110 yards and three touchdowns as Perry Central cruised to a 49-14 win over Wood Memorial in Class 1A action.

Darian Stone was a jack of all trades with three touchdown passes, a scoring run, and a pass for another tally in Taylor's 38-7 win over Blackford in Class 2A tournament play. Stone Deckard added 224 yards through the air, and Eli Meadows had a pair of touchdown catches for the Titans.

Michigan recruit Kiante Enis had 14 carries for 338 yards and seven touchdowns as Winchester rolled to a 62-6 win over Eastern (Greentown) in Class 2A tournament play.

Isaac Shafer rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and caught a pass for another score, leading Lewis Cass to a 31-20 win over Wabash in Class 2A action. Jackson Cain added 133 yards on the ground for the Kings. Sammy Hipskind tossed for 193 yards and two scores for the Apaches.

Nick Sellers was 14-of-16 for 323 yards and six touchdowns in Gibson Southern's 64-20 win over Vincennes Lincoln in a Class 3A affair. Griffin Scheller had two catches for 101 yards and two scores and also ran for a touchdown, while Grant Allen added two scoring receptions for the Titans.

Camdon Cartwright raced for 226 yards and three scores and returned a kickoff 78 yards for another touchdown as Boonville downed Evansville Bosse, 53-40. Lane Kirkland tossed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and Payton Marksbury recorded 16 tackles for the Pioneers. Carlis Wells threw for 380 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score, while Alika Barnett added four receptions for 203 yards and one score for the Bulldogs.

Antonio Gaddie rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns, helping Charlestown rally for a 39-37 win over Heritage Hills in a Class 3A thriller. Brenden Lawler added 158 yards on the ground and threw a pass for a score, and Tate Boley chipped in 115 yards rushing for the Pirates. Caleb Mulzer tossed for 316 yards and two scores, Keaton Crews caught seven passes for 158 yards and ran for a score, and Matthew Graham added a touchdown run and catch for the Patriots.

Kurtis Wilderman completed 11-of-12 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a fifth score, guiding Evansville Mater Dei to a 63-22 win over South Spencer in Class 2A. Jackson Pokorney had three receptions for 100 yards and two scores, Drayke Richardt added 131 yards rushing with two scores, and Chase Rheinlander chipped in two scores on the ground for the Wildcats. Landon Bartlett had a pair of touchdowns, including a 90-yard kickoff return, for the Rebels.

Kerrion Ringo rambled for 110 yards and a touchdown, caught six passes for 91 yards and one score, and intercepted two passes, leading Evansville Reitz to a 35-28 win over Evansville Central in Class 4A. Evan Deig threw for 200 yards and three scores for the Panthers. Dorian Williams rushed for 269 yards and two touchdowns, and Dalton Peerman added a pair of scores for the Bears.

Conner Dove tossed for 205 yards and two touchdowns, helping Eastside to 40-0 blanking over Bluffton in Class 2A. Keezan Jarrard added 178 yards rushing and three scores for the Blazers.

Drake Wells tallied a pair of touchdowns in Fort Wayne South's 38-12 win against Marion in Class 4A play.

Drew Keszei threw for 241 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 112 yards as Homestead cruised to a 48-14 decision over Fort Wayne Northrop in Class 6A. Connor Fitzharris and Jonah Watson added a scoring run and catch for the Spartans, who rewarded Chad Zolman with his 100th coaching victory. Jason Ash had 102 yards rushing with a touchdown and caught a pass for another tally for the Bruins.

Harrison Price passed for 190 yards and two scores as DeKalb downed Angola, 39-13, in Class 4A action. Trevor Boyd chipped in six catches for 129 yards and one tally for the Barons.

Blake Podschlne was 7-of-8 for 161 yards and a touchdown in Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's 42-6 win over Fort Wayne Wayne in Class 4A play. Amaun Clark and Peter Winkeljohn added two scores apiece as the Saints held Wayne to minus-34 total yards.

NiShawn Jones had 88 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, lifting New Haven to a 40-0 shutout of Mississinewa in a Class 4A opener.

Tanner Burns tossed for 166 yards with two touchdowns to Ben Purdy, guiding Garrett to a 43-14 victory against West Noble in Class 3A. Jaden Burns added 192 yards rushing and two scores for the Railroaders.

Mitchell VanBrocklin rambled for 156 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for another tally, lifting Woodlan to a 42-7 win over Central Noble in Class 2A. Justin Durkes threw for 167 yards and three scores, Trevon McCarter added two scoring catches, and Jack Rhodes ran for 120 yards for the Warriors.

Quarterback Drew Buffenbarger returned from a broken collarbone to throw for 101 yards and two touchdowns, leading Churubusco to a 34-3 win over South Adams in Class 2A. Chance Gallmeyer added two scoring receptions and an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Landon Harris raced for 205 yards and two scores for the Eagles.

Garrett Elder ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns and tossed a touchdown pass, helping Whitko to a 45-0 shutout of Prairie Heights in Class 2A action, Hunter Reed chipped in 116 yards on the ground and two tallies for the Wildcats.

Hunter Bates and Bailey Hurst both went over the 100-yard rushing mark as Adams Central blanked Wes-Del, 40-0, in Class 1A play. Bates had 112 yards and two touchdowns, while Hurst added 107 yards and two scores for the Flying Jets.

Gavin Barcus crossed the goal line three times in Southern Wells' 56-20 win over Union City in Class 1A. Bryce Bonewit ran for 146 yards and two touchdowns and recorded 10 tackles, and Seth Trissel added 120 yards rushing and a score for the Raiders.

Matt Shorter accumulated 219 yards on the ground with three touchdowns, leading Winamac to a 34-0 blanking of Manchester in Class 2A. Caleb Bucinski added 191 yards rushing with a score, and Maverick Schultz racked up 16 tackles for the Warriors.

Freshman Jack Kiser romped for 225 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 95 yards for another score, lifting Pioneer to a 56-12 win over North White in a Class 1A contest. Sam Kiser chipped in 106 yards of offense with two scores, and Nick Price recorded 12 tackles for the Panthers. Luke Diener threw a pass for a touchdown and ran for another tally for the Vikings.

Dylan Spesard recorded 22 tackles as Carroll (Flora) rolled to a 35-14 decision over Seeger in Class 1A. Trey Filbrun ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and Johnny Ovalle added a scoring run and reception for the Cougars.

Sam Schoonveld tallied 295 yards on the ground with five touchdowns, leading Clinton Prairie to a 40-12 decision over Frontier in Class 1A play. Colt McCracken paced Frontier with 155 yards rushing and one score.

Blake Bennington threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third score, helping Twin Lakes to a 33-12 win over Tipton in Class 3A action. Bryce Bennington added three catches for 142 yards and two scores for the Indians.

Travis Rolle had 45 carries for 251 yards and four touchdowns in West Lafayette's 41-23 win over Western Boone in Class 3A. Mikey Kidwell tossed for 139 yards and one score, and Henry Terhune added a pair of interceptions, including one returned 43 yards for a score, for the Red Devils. Logan Marsh ran for 131 yards and two scores, and Nathanial Bye had 169 yards passing for the Stars.

Bailey Adams threw for 180 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores, helping North Montgomery to a 57-7 win against Benton Central in Class 3A action. Alex Parsons caught two touchdown passes and rushed for another tally for the Chargers.

Clayton Barber romped for 132 yards and two touchdowns, guiding Lebanon to a 40-6 win over Western in Class 4A. Ryan Poole came up with a touchdown catch and two interceptions, and Grady Robinson added two picks for the Tigers.

Chase Cochran raced for 189 yards and four touchdowns, lifting Pendleton Heights to a 48-32 win over Connersville in a Class 4A opener. Logan Drye added 131 yards on the ground with two scores and a reception for another tally, and Matt Vetor racked up 11 stops for the Arabians.

Zach Mills rushed for 153 yards as Delta held on for a 14-12 win over Greenfield-Central in a Class 4A thriller. Brady Pease tallied 10 tackles for the Eagles. Andy Kim led the Cougars with two touchdowns.

Brandt Applegate's interception with 1:32 remaining helped Yorktown preserve a 35-28 win over Peru in Class 3A play. Applegate also had seven catches for 205 yards and three scores, and Brogan Miller tossed for 239 yards and three touchdowns for the Tigers.

Jansen Blevins ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns, leading Monroe Central to a 60-14 win over Anderson Prep Academy in Class 1A action. Logan Conklin added 156 yards passing with a score along with an interception on defense, while Tyler Writtenhouse had 161 yards on the ground and a score, and Isreal Nash chipped in a touchdown catch and interception for the Golden Bears. Triston Anderson connected with his brother Jacob Anderson for a pair of scoring passes for the Jets.

Alan Perry tossed for 302 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 104 yards and one score, helping Seymour rally for a 46-30 win over Franklin County in Class 4A. Zach Carpenter added 108 yards rushing and a touchdown and also caught two passes for scores, and Jackson Morris had six receptions for 149 yards and two scores for the Owls. Cole McCreary ran for 115 yards and two scores, and Jonathan Hagerty threw for 185 yards and one score for the Wildcats.

Doug Rosemeyer and Luke Patton each ran for more than 100 yards in East Central's 40-0 shutout of South Dearborn in Class 4A. Rosemeyer had 167 yards and a touchdown and Patton added 160 yards with two scores. Hunter Armstrong chipped in two scores on the ground for the Trojans.

Deshaun French romped for 178 yards and a touchdown, leading Shelbyville to a 49-26 win over Jennings County in a Class 4A affair. John Lux tossed for 108 yards and three scores and ran for another tally, and Nolan Ray recorded 10 tackles for the Golden Bears. Garrett Day threw for 138 yards and three scores for the Panthers.

Hunter Voils ran for 122 yards and a touchdown and caught a pass for another score, guiding West Vigo to a 35-27 victory against Indianapolis Northwest in Class 3A play. Nick Parker added two scores for the Vikings. Rayjon Winder threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns, and KeShaun Brooks added 10 catches for 193 yards and two tallies for the Space Pioneers.

Luke Elliott scored four touchdowns in Eastbrook's 55-6 win over Alexandria in Class 2A action. Peyton Watson ran seven times for 123 yards and one score, and Alex Gunter added 11 tackles for the Panthers.

Jake Wilson sprinted for 198 yards and three touchdowns, lifting Elwood to a 26-19 win over Madison-Grant in a Class 2A contest. Derek Bryant registered 20 tackles for the Panthers. Luke Stroup scored a pair of touchdowns, and Hunter Hiatt racked up 12 tackles for the Argylls.

Peyton Estes led a balanced attack with 100 yards passing and two scores as Heritage Christian blanked Indianapolis Broad Ripple, 50-0, in Class 2A.

Devin Denny rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pass for another score, helping Eastern Hancock to a 35-0 shutout of Northeastern in a Class 2A contest. Matt Bowman chipped in two scores, and Reece Burkhart had 12 tackles for the Royals. Dakota Green recorded 11 tackles for the Knights.