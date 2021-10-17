LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Texans Week 6

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans in Week e6 of the regular season.
Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 6 Vs. Houston Texans
T.Y. Hilton is active and will make his season debut Sunday afternoon.
How Colts See T.Y. Hilton's Return From Injured Reserve Providing A Boost: 'Guys Really Rally Around Him'
The Colts activated T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve on Saturday, but his return to practice this week already gave this team a jolt.
Colts Activate T.Y. Hilton Off Injured Reserve, Place K Rodrigo Blankenship On Injured Reserve, Elevate K Michael Badgley And Safety Jordan Lucas To Active Roster From Practice Squad
Hilton is now eligible to make his 2021 season debut on Sunday against the Texans.
5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. Texans, Week 6
Get inside this week's Colts-Texans matchup with a look at Michael Pittman Jr., Kwity Paye, Davis Mills and the possible season debut of T.Y. Hilton.
Colts Rule Rodrigo Blankenship, Andrew Sendejo, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Jordan Wilkins Out For Week 6 vs. Houston Texans
Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Friday.
Colts Mailbag: Dayo Odeyingbo, Chris Reed, Upcoming Schedule And More Ahead Of Week 6 Game vs. Texans
The Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag.
Colts Sign G Zack Bailey To Practice Squad, Release T Anthony Coyle From Practice Squad
The Colts made the roster moves Friday morning.
Daily Notebook: After 'Scary' Neck Injury, T.Y. Hilton Eager To Return To Game Action; Kwity Paye To Return Sunday
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton spoke to the media on Thursday, a day after he was designated to return from injured reserve after suffering a neck injury during training camp.
Colts Sign K Michael Badgley To Practice Squad, Release C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad
The Indianapolis Colts today signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad and released center Joey Hunt from the practice squad.
Daily Notebook: What T.Y. Hilton's Return To Practice Means To Colts
Hilton, who was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2, now has a three-week window to be activated on to the active roster.