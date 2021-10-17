LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Texans Week 6

The Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Houston Texans in an AFC South clash this afternoon. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz for updates all game long. 

Oct 17, 2021 at 03:59 PM
Game Photos: Colts Vs. Texans, Week 6

See all the action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans in Week e6 of the regular season.

news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 6 Vs. Houston Texans

T.Y. Hilton is active and will make his season debut Sunday afternoon. 
news

How Colts See T.Y. Hilton's Return From Injured Reserve Providing A Boost: 'Guys Really Rally Around Him'

The Colts activated T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve on Saturday, but his return to practice this week already gave this team a jolt. 
news

Colts Activate T.Y. Hilton Off Injured Reserve, Place K Rodrigo Blankenship On Injured Reserve, Elevate K Michael Badgley And Safety Jordan Lucas To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Hilton is now eligible to make his 2021 season debut on Sunday against the Texans. 
news

5 Things To Watch: Colts Vs. Texans, Week 6

Get inside this week's Colts-Texans matchup with a look at Michael Pittman Jr., Kwity Paye, Davis Mills and the possible season debut of T.Y. Hilton. 
news

Colts Rule Rodrigo Blankenship, Andrew Sendejo, Braden Smith, Kemoko Turay, Jordan Wilkins Out For Week 6 vs. Houston Texans

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Dayo Odeyingbo, Chris Reed, Upcoming Schedule And More Ahead Of Week 6 Game vs. Texans

The Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Sign G Zack Bailey To Practice Squad, Release T Anthony Coyle From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves Friday morning. 
news

Daily Notebook: After 'Scary' Neck Injury, T.Y. Hilton Eager To Return To Game Action; Kwity Paye To Return Sunday

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton spoke to the media on Thursday, a day after he was designated to return from injured reserve after suffering a neck injury during training camp.
news

Colts Sign K Michael Badgley To Practice Squad, Release C Joey Hunt From Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad and released center Joey Hunt from the practice squad.
news

Daily Notebook: What T.Y. Hilton's Return To Practice Means To Colts

Hilton, who was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2, now has a three-week window to be activated on to the active roster. 
news

Colts' Wide Receiver T.Y. Hilton To Return To Practice This Week

Hilton was placed on injured reserve Sept. 2.
