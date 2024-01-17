Roster Moves

Colts sign WR Terrell Bynum to reserve/future contract

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday. 

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Terrell Bynum to a reserve/future contract.

Bynum, 6-0, 188 pounds, spent time on the Los Angeles Chargers' active roster and practice squad as a rookie this season. He saw action in one game. Bynum originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2023. Collegiately, he played in 10 games at USC in 2022 and registered 16 receptions for 159 yards (9.9 avg.) and one touchdown. Prior to USC, Bynum appeared in 34 games (19 starts) at Washington (2017-21) and totaled 65 receptions for 934 yards (14.4 avg.) and six touchdowns. He garnered All-PAC-12 honorable mention recognition in 2021.

