Tarik Glenn To Join Colts Ring Of Honor On October 30

Originally selected by the Colts in the first round (19th overall) of the 1997 NFL Draft, Glenn played his entire 10-year career with Indianapolis and was a member of the Super Bowl XLI championship team. He started 154 career regular season games and 13 postseason contests. A three-time Pro Bowl selection (2004-06), Glenn started every regular season and postseason game for the team across nine different seasons (1997-2002, 2004-06). As a rookie, he started all 16 regular season games at right guard before becoming a stalwart at left tackle, where he started the final 151 games (regular season and postseason) of his career.