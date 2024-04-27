Tanor Bortolini eager learn from Colts' veteran offensive linemen

In the fourth round, the Colts used the No. 117 pick to add versatile Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini.

"I think right now I get to be a versatile swing guy or whatever they need me to be," Bortolini said. "I feel like anywhere on the interior, I'm very capable of playing and playing at a high level."

Bortolini's versatility was on full display at Wisconsin where he played all over the offensive line during his four-year career.

In fact, he logged starts at center (13 games), left guard (eight games), right guard (three games) and right tackle (three games). He even started a game at tight end in 2022.

Just as important as his ability to step in wherever he was needed was the fact he played very well.