Tanor Bortolini eager learn from Colts' veteran offensive linemen

In the fourth round, the Colts used the No. 117 pick to add versatile Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini.
"I think right now I get to be a versatile swing guy or whatever they need me to be," Bortolini said. "I feel like anywhere on the interior, I'm very capable of playing and playing at a high level."
Bortolini's versatility was on full display at Wisconsin where he played all over the offensive line during his four-year career.
In fact, he logged starts at center (13 games), left guard (eight games), right guard (three games) and right tackle (three games). He even started a game at tight end in 2022.
Just as important as his ability to step in wherever he was needed was the fact he played very well.
In 962 career pass blocking snaps, Bortolini allowed only three sacks, per Pro Football Focus. In 2023, he earned a PFF run block grade of 80.3.
Entering the pros, Bortolini said he's more than happy to play wherever the Colts need him.
However, he wouldn't mind the chance to catch some passes every once in awhile.
"I don't expect to [play tight end] but if I could that'd be awesome," Bortolini said. "I've always wanted to score a touchdown, obviously it's any big guy's dream. So, I'd like to play there. That'd be really cool, but if not I completely understand."
In the meantime, Bortolini joins Matt Goncalves as the latest rookies to join a Colts' offensive line led by veterans Ryan Kelly and Quenton Nelson.
"You want to have careers like those two," Bortolini said. "They've done it for a long time at an extremely high level and they're some of the best to do it at their respective positions. So, to be able to work with guys like that, you can learn a lot from those two, like what they do to put themselves in positions to be as good and as successful as they are. I'm really excited to get to know and work with them."