Indianapolis Colts
Draft

Tanor Bortolini eager learn from Colts' veteran offensive linemen

Bortolini said he sees himself as a versatile 'swing guy' entering his rookie year.

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:34 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

In the fourth round, the Colts used the No. 117 pick to add versatile Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini.

"I think right now I get to be a versatile swing guy or whatever they need me to be," Bortolini said. "I feel like anywhere on the interior, I'm very capable of playing and playing at a high level."

Bortolini's versatility was on full display at Wisconsin where he played all over the offensive line during his four-year career.

In fact, he logged starts at center (13 games), left guard (eight games), right guard (three games) and right tackle (three games). He even started a game at tight end in 2022.

Just as important as his ability to step in wherever he was needed was the fact he played very well.

In 962 career pass blocking snaps, Bortolini allowed only three sacks, per Pro Football Focus. In 2023, he earned a PFF run block grade of 80.3.

2024 Colts Draft Class: Tanor Bortolini, G, Wisconsin

The Colts bolstered their offensive line on Saturday, selecting Wisconsin guard Tanor Bortolini in the fourth round (No. 117 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Sept. 22, 2023, in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Badgers won 38-17. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks during a Big Ten Conference NCAA college football game against the Northwestern Wildcats, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The Wildcats won 24-10. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini (63) and Michael Furtney (74) block during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Sept. 22, 2023, in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Badgers won 38-17. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks during a Big Ten Conference NCAA college football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 24-17 in overtime. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Georgia Southern Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-14. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini participates in the bench press at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
National offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini of Wisconsin (63) during the first half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Wisconsin's Tanor Bortolini congratulated Braelon Allen on Allen's touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Southern Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini, left, lifts wide receiver Skyler Bell, center, after Bell scored a touchdown against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) celebrates a touchdown by running back Braelon Allen (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis),
Wisconsin offensive line Jon Dietzen, left, warms up with Tanor Bortolini before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Entering the pros, Bortolini said he's more than happy to play wherever the Colts need him.

However, he wouldn't mind the chance to catch some passes every once in awhile.

"I don't expect to [play tight end] but if I could that'd be awesome," Bortolini said. "I've always wanted to score a touchdown, obviously it's any big guy's dream. So, I'd like to play there. That'd be really cool, but if not I completely understand."

In the meantime, Bortolini joins Matt Goncalves as the latest rookies to join a Colts' offensive line led by veterans Ryan Kelly and Quenton Nelson.

"You want to have careers like those two," Bortolini said. "They've done it for a long time at an extremely high level and they're some of the best to do it at their respective positions. So, to be able to work with guys like that, you can learn a lot from those two, like what they do to put themselves in positions to be as good and as successful as they are. I'm really excited to get to know and work with them."

