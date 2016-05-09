T.Y. Hilton Named To NFLPA's 'Rising 50' Future Stars List

INDIANAPOLIS— T.Y. Hilton has been one of the fastest-rising receivers in the NFL in recent years, so perhaps it's no surprise that league business officials believe there will be many more blue and white No. 13 jerseys in the stands this season.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) on May 5 unveiled its NFLPA 2016 Rising 50 list, which identifies "players best positioned to rank among top-sellers of all officially licensed merchandise and become future retail stars."

Hilton comes in at No. 26 on this year's list, after ranking fifth overall on the inaugural list in 2015.

The Florida International product in 2015 put together his third-straight 1,000-yard receiving yard campaign and earned his second-straight trip to the Pro Bowl, catching 69 passes for 1,124 yards and five touchdowns. For his career, Hilton has 283 catches for 4,413 yards and 24 touchdowns.