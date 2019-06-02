Sunday, Jun 02, 2019 12:48 PM

T.Y. Hilton Makes Sports Illustrated's ‘NFL All-Small Team’

Arthur_Jake
Jake Arthur

Colts.com Contributor

2019_0105_HOU_2327

INDIANAPOLIS — In the NFL, guys who check the “height, weight, speed” boxes are always coveted. However, the league is not lacking in top-level players who may have to compensate for their lack of size with other exceptional areas of their game.

Recently, Sports Illustrated’s Andy Benoit recently came up with a high-quality NFL team strategically constructed using only undersized players:

"We decided to find out, constructing a team of players who are notably lighter and shorter than the average height and weight of players at his position. This is not an All-Star team of small guys, per se, but rather the best all-around team one can construct—this exercise also factored how players fit together and into a scheme. We’re building this team the way a smart NFL GM would.

Making the team at wide receiver is T.Y. Hilton of the Indianapolis Colts.

Unlike Skee-Lo in 1995, the guys on Benoit’s All-Small Team don’t have to wish they were a little bit taller. And according to Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, Hilton is a baller.

Many of the undersized players on the Colts roster that general manager Chris Ballard inherited in 2017 are no longer with the team, but Hilton is an institution within the Colts’ facility. What he lacks in size, he makes up for in grit, heart and playmaking ability.

Here is what Benoit had to say about Hilton and his other All-Small receivers:

  • T.Y. Hilton, Colts (5' 10", 183 pounds)
  • Brandin Cooks, Rams (5' 10", 183 pounds)
  • Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (5' 10", 182 pounds)
  • Jamison Crowder, Redskins (5' 9", 177 pounds)
  • Danny Amendola, Lions (5' 11", 190 pounds)

It’s hard to leave DeSean Jackson off this roster, but Hilton and Cooks are just as fast and have more left in the tank. Last year Lockett had one of the most proficient downfield receiving seasons in history, and he can probably work the deep-intermediate levels in the right system. With pure vertical weapons like Hilton and Cooks, the third and fourth receivers must be viable underneath. Crowder, who is shifty on shallow routes, gets the nod, with the understanding that some of his snaps might go to the less talented, but more schematically expansive, Amendola, who can play inside or outside.

Hilton has been performing at an exceptional level for his entire career, but his gutsy performance throughout the 2018 season is a microcosm of how his career has developed to this point.

In Week 4 at home against the Houston Texans, Hilton suffered chest and hamstring injuries that cost him roughly 2 1/2 games. Upon his return, his clean bill of health would only last a handful more games, as he then suffered a dual low and high ankle sprain on the same leg against the Texans again in Week 14.

From there and into the Colts’ improbable playoff run into January, Hilton chose to tough it out for the good of the team. You can count on one hand the amount of times he was able to practice over the final five games of the season.

“It was a lot of pain, but I’m a team guy. My teammates needed me," Hilton told reporters during the team's offseason program. "So I was able to just miss practice and go out there on Sunday and just go out there, play and give it everything I had. Coach Frank (Reich) allowed me to do that, him and Chris (Ballard). As long as I was out there I was helping the team no matter what.”

He was far from a detriment to the team despite the fact he was operating on one healthy leg. Hilton led the entire NFL in receiving yards over the final half of the season, averaging 114.6 receiving yards per game since Week 10. That’s not too bad for a guy with an injury that team doctors told him would take a few months to get totally healed.

As mentioned, the tall, fast guys like Mike Evans, A.J. Green and Julio Jones will always be something teams are looking for, but Hilton has carved out a career tormenting defenses with a different skillset.

Obviously his slight stature means he’s not going to win many jump-ball situations, but Hilton wins with his smarts, speed, quickness and route running. He also has excellent hands despite them measuring just 8 ½ inches at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2012, which ranks in just the sixth percentile of wide receivers.

Hilton has helped buck the trend of small, fast guys like him just being deep ball receivers. He’ll torch a defense downfield, yes — how do you think he got the nickname “The Ghost?” — but he also wins the short and intermediate routes also. Seeing the things Luck and him do as a pair is sometimes astounding.

Hilton has been named to the Pro Bowl four times. He was also an alternate for the 2018 season and may have been able to attend his fifth all-star game if not for his ankle injury.

The Colts have a rich history of elite receiver play, and Hilton has carved his way into those history books.

This last season, he broke Marvin Harrison’s franchise record for career 150-yard receiving games (11) when he went for 199 against the Texans in that same game in which he suffered the ankle injuries.

Seven completed seasons into his career, Hilton stands in history with only the cream of the crop. Within a player’s first seven years, he has compared favorably to Harrison and Reggie Wayne, matching, exceeding or slightly trailing many of their marks at this point of their careers

When it comes to Colts’ career franchise numbers, Hilton is fourth in receiving yards (8,097) behind only Harrison (14,580), Wayne (14,345) and Raymond Berry (9,275). Two of the three are already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Wayne will hopefully get in at some point. Hilton is just 1,179 yards from passing Berry for third, and he's surpassed that season total three times in his career.

Hilton is also fourth in career receptions (507), again behind Harrison (1,102), Wayne (1,070) and Berry (631), and he is seventh in receiving touchdowns (40).

Transitioning into 2019, Hilton is healthy, feels good and is ready to go in the team’s second season in Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni’s offense.

“Just a matter of resting – just let it get healthy and let it heal up. I’d been doing a lot of running on it since the Texans game and I never got the chance to actually let it heal because every game meant something so I had to go out there and play,” Hilton said. “It was fun just to get back (and) just getting healthy. I’ve still got a little bit more to go, but I’m going to be alright.”

Because the Colts are taking precautions with some of their players (especially veterans) who may be rehabbing previous injuries, it was uncertain if Hilton would be present when the Colts began official practices for OTAs.

But Hilton was right there in the mix with his teammates, fresh and ready to go.

“Yeah, no he did look good,” Reich said. “Yeah, I mean he looked good and as far as I know everything is full speed ahead.”

Related Content

Justin Houston Regarded As Colts’ ‘Most Dangerous New Weapon’
news

Justin Houston Regarded As Colts’ ‘Most Dangerous New Weapon’

Despite some stiff competition, Bleacher Report named Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston the team’s “most dangerous new weapon” heading into the 2019 season.
Mo Alie-Cox Continues Ascent For Tight End-Rich Colts’ Offense
news

Mo Alie-Cox Continues Ascent For Tight End-Rich Colts’ Offense

With the likes of Jack Doyle, Eric Ebron and Ross Travis recovering from respective injuries, Mo Alie-Cox has been taking the first-team reps at tight end during offseason practices. Entering his third NFL season, the former basketball standout feels much more comfortable — and it shows on the field.
Colts Facing Expectations Of A Different Sort Heading Into 2019
news

Colts Facing Expectations Of A Different Sort Heading Into 2019

Last offseason, the Indianapolis Colts were considered by many league experts to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. After proving them all wrong with a 10-6 regular season and a road playoff victory, how will the Colts handle being on the opposite end of that spectrum this time around?
Braden Smith The ‘Best-Kept Secret In The NFL’ At Right Tackle
news

Braden Smith The ‘Best-Kept Secret In The NFL’ At Right Tackle

Selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft as a guard, Braden Smith was thrust into a starting role at right tackle by Week 5 — and didn’t budge the rest of the way. Now he’s benefiting from an entire offseason at the position.
‘Colts Forged: Cain’s Comeback’ Part 2 Episode Recap
news

‘Colts Forged: Cain’s Comeback’ Part 2 Episode Recap

Go behind the scenes with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Deon Cain, as he works his way back from a season-ending knee injury suffered the first preseason game of his career last August. What did we learn from Part 2 of “Colts Forged: Cain’s Comeback?”
news

Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods Pair Up Once Again At Memorial Tournament Pro-Am

Two legends of their respective sports — Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods — on Wednesday paired up for a second straight year at the Memorial Tournament Pro-Am event in Dublin, Ohio.
Offseason Injury Updates: Jack Doyle, Clayton Geathers, Deon Cain
news

Offseason Injury Updates: Jack Doyle, Clayton Geathers, Deon Cain

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, safety Clayton Geathers and wide receiver Deon Cain each spoke to reporters on Wednesday and provided updates for their respective injuries and recovery timelines.
2019 Colts Practice Notes: OTAs, Day 4
news

2019 Colts Practice Notes: OTAs, Day 4

Colts.com’s Andrew Walker breaks down the action at the Indianapolis Colts fourth day of 2019 OTA practices at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Andrew Luck To Miss Second Week Of OTAs With Calf Strain
news

Andrew Luck To Miss Second Week Of OTAs With Calf Strain

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Wednesday said quarterback Andrew Luck will be missing his second straight week of on-field OTA work as he continues to deal with a strained calf.
Andrew Luck, Chris Ballard Among Finalists For 2019 PFWA Off-Field Awards
news

Andrew Luck, Chris Ballard Among Finalists For 2019 PFWA Off-Field Awards

The Indianapolis Colts are well-represented in the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2019 off-field awards, as quarterback Andrew Luck (George Halas Award) and general manager Chris Ballard (Jack Horigan Award) are each among this year’s finalists in their respective categories.
Colts Sign Defensive Tackle Chunky Clements
news

Colts Sign Defensive Tackle Chunky Clements

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of defensive tackle Chunky Clements. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive tackle Johnny Robinson.

Advertising