Suspension Takes Arthur Jones Away From Colts Facility For First Month Of Season

"I'll be all the way tuned in with football," Jones says of how he will spend his next four weeks.

"Every week I will go over the plays, a few times a week, break down film and get a jump on the Bears."

This preseason, we saw Jones get back on the field in each of the final three preseason games.

It was his first time playing since an ankle injury in Week Three of the 2015 preseason sent him to injured reserve.

Jones participated from the first day of the 2016 Training Camp, another good sign as he tries to become a contributor for the defensive line this season.

"It's been very important to get the feel, get the cobwebs out," Jones said of seeing game action this preseason.

In two years with the Colts, ankle injuries have limited Jones to nine total games.

A healthy Jones coming back in October should pair with healthy bodies in Henry Anderson and Kendall Langford.

It's why the Colts are intrigued by the potential depth the defensive line can have in 2016.

That includes a healthy Jones for 12 games.

"Just continue to train my butt off," Jones said of what he wants to accomplish over the next four weeks.