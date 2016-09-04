Suspension Takes Arthur Jones Away From Colts Facility For First Month Of Season

INDIANAPOLIS – Arthur Jones was a name not listed among the final roster cuts for the Colts, but he will not be with the team this week preparing for the regular season opener.
The date September 11this a date virtually all NFL players have circled this year, indicating the start of the regular season.
On Jones' calendar, the date is October 9th,when the Chicago Bears come to Lucas Oil Stadium in Week Five.
That is when Jones can return to action for the Colts, after his four-game suspension to start the 2016 season is complete.
Jones cannot be at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center during the first four weeks of the season. But he will be watching, and paying attention to the Bears.
"I'll be all the way tuned in with football," Jones says of how he will spend his next four weeks.
"Every week I will go over the plays, a few times a week, break down film and get a jump on the Bears."
This preseason, we saw Jones get back on the field in each of the final three preseason games.
It was his first time playing since an ankle injury in Week Three of the 2015 preseason sent him to injured reserve.
Jones participated from the first day of the 2016 Training Camp, another good sign as he tries to become a contributor for the defensive line this season.
"It's been very important to get the feel, get the cobwebs out," Jones said of seeing game action this preseason.
In two years with the Colts, ankle injuries have limited Jones to nine total games.
A healthy Jones coming back in October should pair with healthy bodies in Henry Anderson and Kendall Langford.
It's why the Colts are intrigued by the potential depth the defensive line can have in 2016.
That includes a healthy Jones for 12 games.
"Just continue to train my butt off," Jones said of what he wants to accomplish over the next four weeks.
"I'll be ready to go when the time is here."
Happy Birthday Art Jones!