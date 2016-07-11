Super Bowl XLI Reunion To Take Place This November

INDIANAPOLIS – In a 2016 season already filled with honors and recognition, add Nov. 20 to the list of important dates.

On that Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts will be honoring their victorious Super Bowl XLI team during a 1:00 p.m. EST game against the Tennessee Titans.

The reunion will include the 2006 team being introduced at halftime.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of the Colts' first World Championship in Indianapolis.

Back in March, Peyton Manning spoke to a possible reunion coming in the fall.

"The 10-year anniversary is exciting," Manning said. "I hope we do something because everybody is so spread out now.

"That 2006 team was a special team. I look forward to (a reunion). If it's the 10, or the 15, or the 20, I will be at all of them. I can assure you."