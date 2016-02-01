Super Bowl 50: Colts/Panthers Regular Season Flashback

INDIANAPOLIS – The stretch was daunting in November and that's only been backed up with the calendar now reading February.

When the Colts faced the Panthers and Broncos in back-to-back games this past November, they became the fourth team in NFL history to have played teams with at least 6-0 records in consecutive weeks.

In a trip to Carolina and a home contest with the Broncos, which ended up being Andrew Luck's final game action of 2015, the Colts nearly ended both teams' undefeated seasons.

What happened in that Colts, 29-26, overtime loss to the Panthers?

-Mother Nature's Presence: This Monday night tilt was defined by buckets of rain in the first half. At halftime, former No. 1 picks Andrew Luck and Cam Newton were a combined 10-of-27 for 125 yards and two interceptions. The rain did let up in the second half, and the play showed it. The two teams still totaled five fumbles and four interceptions