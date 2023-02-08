Colts 2022 Position Recap: Cornerbacks

2022 Depth Chart
- Stephon Gilmore (16 games, 2 interceptions, 9 pass break-ups, 66 tackles)
- Brandon Facyson (16 games, 6 pass break-ups, 28 tackles)
- Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (15 games, 3 pass break-ups, 1 forced fumble, 1 tackle for a loss, 34 tackles)
- Kenny Moore II (12 games, 4 pass break-ups, 1 sack, 4 tackles for a loss, 65 tackles)
- Tony Brown (16 games, 1 sack, 7 tackles)
- Dallis Flowers (13 games, 1 forced fumble, 14 tackles)
- Darrell Baker Jr. (3 games)
3 Things To Know
- Stephon Gilmore was as good as advertised. Gilmore made game-clinching plays in three of the Colts' four wins in 2022: First, he tipped a Patrick Mahomes pass into the waiting arms of safety Rodney McLeod Jr. for a late-game interception in Week 3; in Week 5, his fourth quarter interception of Russell Wilson was followed by a last-play-of-the-game pass break-up; and in Week 11, his sticky coverage on Davante Adams forced a victory-assuring turnover on downs. The 32-year-old was targeted 84 times in coverage and allowed just an 81.8 passer rating when quarterbacks threw his way.
- Colts cornerbacks only had two interceptions. Both of those picks were recorded by Gilmore, but it's worth noting only two teams' cornerbacks were targeted in coverage fewer than the Colts' (223 times). And opponents generally didn't test the Colts' cornerbacks down the field – only one team's cornerbacks faced a lower average depth of target than the Colts' (9.6 yards beyond the line of scrimmage). Maybe the better stat to look at here is Colts cornerbacks allowed the second-lowest percentage of explosive plays (15+ yards) when targeted in the NFL – just 4.9 percent of targets resulted in an explosive play last season.
- Kenny Moore II was introspective after the season. Moore did not record an interception and sustained what was ultimately a season-ending ankle injury in Week 12, though he tried to come back from the injury and play at the end of the season. "Coming out of the season with no interceptions, it's crazy — like, I can't even give my team one pick," Moore said after the season ended. "But not to put it on myself, we all are hands on deck and we couldn't deliver for each other. The fans deserve so much more — so much more. Just being at Lucas Oil Sunday, it really hurt me not being back out there for one more play at least this season."
1 Big Stat
The top 10 Pro Football Focus coverage grades (minimum 200 snaps) from 2022 featured two Colts cornerbacks (+ denotes first-team AP All-Pro, *denotes second-team AP All-Pro):
- Sauce Gardner+ (NYJ): 90.0
- Patrick Surtain Jr+ (DEN): 86.7
- Duke Shelley (MIN): 84.9
- Patrick Peterson (MIN): 82.5
- Jaire Alexander* (GB): 82.1
- Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (IND): 81.5
- Tyson Campbell (JAX): 81.2
- Stephon Gilmore (IND): 81.1
- Sean Murphy-Bunting (TB): 80.9
- James Bradberry* (PHI): 80.2
A look back at the Colts' cornerbacks through photos from the 2022 season.
What's Next
Gilmore, Moore and Rodgers are all under contract for 2023, while Facyson is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.