Postcards From Camp: Stephon Gilmore Is Playing Well – And Making His Colts Teammates Better

Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore has made a bunch of plays during training camp, including an interception on Sunday, and is forcing the best out of his teammates on both sides of the ball. 

Aug 07, 2022 at 04:15 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

notebook

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Head coach Frank Reich described Stephon Gilmore as the kind of cornerback feared by quarterbacks. Wide receiver Alec Pierce marveled at Gilmore's preternatural ability to know what route he's going to run before the ball is even snapped.

And quarterback Matt Ryan, after Gilmore jumped a route for an interception during a seven-on-seven period Sunday, quipped: "Yeah, unfortunately that's not the first time he's picked me off."

  • Gilmore's ability to not only cover but make plays in man-to-man coverage was one of the reasons why the team signed him back in April, and those plays have consistently shown up throughout training camp. "He's so quick to recognize routes, concepts," Reich said, "and then he has the ability to make plays on the ball and turn it over."
  • Since the start of the 2018 season, Gilmore owns the highest Pro Football Focus coverage grade (91.1) among cornerbacks; his 64.8 passer rating allowed is third, his 50.4 completion percentage allowed is fifth and his 11 interceptions are ninth.
  • The Colts also see Gilmore sharpening the skills of the wide receivers he's facing in practice. "When you go up against a guy like Gilmore," Reich said, "you're challenged because half the time he knows what you're doing and you still got to find a way to win."
  • Gilmore also added a pass break-up during some 11-on-11 work on Sunday.
  • "He's got excellent pattern recognition, really savvy, good ball skills," Ryan said. "He's talented and he's one of those guys who times times can put a seed of doubt in your mind of what he's going to do — is he going to break on something, is he going to give you something. With guys like that, I've played against a lot of them in my career, you have to be really accurate and you have to make good decisions. But it's gonna force us to get better. And that's really good work for our wide receivers, it's really good work for me. Going against good players all the time sharpens your skills and we're certainly fortunate to have him here."

The Colts' offense had a handful of dropped passes on Sunday, and while emphasizing that there were positives, Ryan's explanation of how he deals with those miscues was illustrative of his leadership style.

  • "My thing has always been physical mistakes happen," Ryan said. "We've got to limit them, and that's what we work on all the time is developing our physical skills. But it happens and you gotta move past it and believe you're going to make a play on the next play. And so the mental mistakes are more the things I get hung up on, and those are things we have to nip in the bud. Those are things we can control. We're all human. There's going to be times where you make a mistake or physically — I'm going to throw a bad ball. It happens. We want to limit that for sure and that's why we work so hard. But it's more the mental mistakes for me that are the ones that we control, we gotta be better than that."
  • Ryan added: "The drops, it's just like that kind of stuff in the huddle for me is always like, 'hey man, put it behind you, let's go, next play.' Whereas a missed assignment or something like that is more, 'come on man, we want to get it right, we expect better.'"

Other highlights, notes and observations from Sunday's practice – which took place in front of another full-capacity crowd at Grand Park:

  • Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue's energy continued to stand out. On Sunday, he chased running back Nyheim Hines down on an explosive run during 11-on-11, getting to Hines as the play ended while trying to chop the ball out of his hands. The Colts' defense has a standard of rallying to the ball – you saw it quite a bit last year, for example, against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans – and Ngakoue has looked like someone ready, willing and able to meet that standard.
  • Speaking of Hines, Ryan found him in a tight window over the middle for a completion during 11-on-11.
  • Ryan hit tight end Kylen Granson for a chunk gain in 11-on-11, and zipped a completion in traffic to tight end Mo Alie-Cox in seven-on-seven.
  • Wide receiver Parris Campbell had an impressive snag on a vertical route during one-on-ones, too.
  • Quarterback Nick Foles had a couple of nice throws, too. In one-on-ones, he hit wide receiver Dezmon Patmon, who had a good release at the line of scrimmage, for a deep ball. And in separate seven-on-seven periods, he found wide receiver Keke Coutee for a catch-and-run and wide receiver Ashton Dulin downfield on a pump fake/double move.
  • Safety Nick Cross had a well-timed, physical pass break-up in a one-on-one matchup with Alie-Cox.
  • Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers came down with an acrobatic interception while guarding Hines in a one-on-one period.
  • Cornerback Kenny Moore II swatted away a pass during one-on-ones, too.
  • Cornerback Brandon Facyson had a pass break-up during seven-on-seven.

Related Content

news

Colts' Tentative Plan For Playing Starters In Preseason Games Coming Into Focus

Head coach Frank Reich said on Saturday he'll probably play his starters a little bit more than in years past in two of the Colts' three preseason games.

news

Postcards From Camp: Nyheim Hines Shines, Defense Makes Plays In Second Padded Practice

The Colts held their sixth practice – the second one in full pads – of 2022 training camp on Thursday. Here's what you need to know from the day's work at Grand Park.

news

Colts See Bernhard Raimann's Development Being On The Right Track In Training Camp

The Colts selected Raimann in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the rookie left tackle has been getting his first taste of training camp over the last week.

news

Postcards From Camp: Kylen Granson, Ashton Dulin Stand Out; Alec Pierce Keeps Learning From Matt Ryan, Stephon Gilmore

The Colts held their fifth training camp practice of 2022 on Wednesday at Grand Park. Check out a few highlights from the day, and some perspective on how Alec Pierce's first week of training camp went.

news

Postcards From Camp: 'Football Starts Today' As Colts Put Pads On For First Practice

The Colts held their fourth training camp practice of 2022 on Tuesday at Grand Park – and it was the team's first in full pads. Here's everything you need to know from the day in Westfield.

news

First-Year Coach Reggie Wayne Bringing 'It' Factor To Colts Wide Receiver Room

Colts coaches and players have been roundly impressed by how Reggie Wayne has approached his training camp as the team's wide receivers coach.

news

August 7 Colts Training Camp Practice Sold Out

Tickets to the Indianapolis Colts practice scheduled for Sunday, August 7 at Grand Park Sports Campus are sold out.

news

Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds And Chief Personnel Executive Morocco Brown On Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue, Bernhard Raimann And 2022 Season

Dodds and Brown sat down with the media on Friday to look ahead to the 2022 Colts season.

news

Postcards From Camp: Parris Campbell, Isaiah Rodgers Among Colts' Practice Standouts In Front Of Capacity Crowd

The Colts held their third training camp practice of 2022 on Saturday night in front of a packed house at Grand Park. Here's everything you need to know from the evening's work.

news

How Parris Campbell And Matt Ryan's 'Bread And Butter' Can Mesh For 2022 Colts

Parris Campbell and Matt Ryan have shown a strong connection over the first few days of training camp.

news

Postcards From Camp: Yannick Ngakoue Is Already Making An Impact On Both Sides Of The Ball

The Colts held their second training camp practice of 2022 on Thursday in front of a packed house at Grand Park in Westfield. Here's everything you need to know from the day's work, including how Yannick Ngakoue is making a strong early impression.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising