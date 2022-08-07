Postcards From Camp: Stephon Gilmore Is Playing Well – And Making His Colts Teammates Better

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Head coach Frank Reich described Stephon Gilmore as the kind of cornerback feared by quarterbacks. Wide receiver Alec Pierce marveled at Gilmore's preternatural ability to know what route he's going to run before the ball is even snapped.

And quarterback Matt Ryan, after Gilmore jumped a route for an interception during a seven-on-seven period Sunday, quipped: "Yeah, unfortunately that's not the first time he's picked me off."

Gilmore's ability to not only cover but make plays in man-to-man coverage was one of the reasons why the team signed him back in April, and those plays have consistently shown up throughout training camp . "He's so quick to recognize routes, concepts," Reich said, "and then he has the ability to make plays on the ball and turn it over."

during some 11-on-11 work on Sunday. "He's got excellent pattern recognition, really savvy, good ball skills," Ryan said. "He's talented and he's one of those guys who times times can put a seed of doubt in your mind of what he's going to do — is he going to break on something, is he going to give you something. With guys like that, I've played against a lot of them in my career, you have to be really accurate and you have to make good decisions. But it's gonna force us to get better. And that's really good work for our wide receivers, it's really good work for me. Going against good players all the time sharpens your skills and we're certainly fortunate to have him here."

The Colts' offense had a handful of dropped passes on Sunday, and while emphasizing that there were positives, Ryan's explanation of how he deals with those miscues was illustrative of his leadership style.

"My thing has always been physical mistakes happen," Ryan said. "We've got to limit them, and that's what we work on all the time is developing our physical skills. But it happens and you gotta move past it and believe you're going to make a play on the next play. And so the mental mistakes are more the things I get hung up on , and those are things we have to nip in the bud. Those are things we can control. We're all human. There's going to be times where you make a mistake or physically — I'm going to throw a bad ball. It happens. We want to limit that for sure and that's why we work so hard. But it's more the mental mistakes for me that are the ones that we control, we gotta be better than that."

Other highlights, notes and observations from Sunday's practice – which took place in front of another full-capacity crowd at Grand Park: