Speed At Running Back Position Has Ryan Grigson's Attention This Year

INDIANAPOLIS – Ryan Grigson will be keeping a keen eye on every position group at Training Camp.
That is, of course, his job.
However, one particular position will have Grigson's attentiveness for what that spot has in 2016.
There's no debating the starting running back for the Colts in 2016.
It's what is behind Gore that really has Grigson ready for camp.
"For the first time since I've been here, we have a bunch of 4.4 guys in the stable," Grigson said of the running backs, to Dan Dakich on 1070 The Fan last week.
"It's going to be a nice battle. That's a position group that is a little bit of a sneaky position group."
Grigson really likes the speed from the handful of guys behind Gore.
Here's a look at the names competing for the backup running back spots in 2016:
- Robert Turbin: North of 220 pounds, Turbin still brings plenty of speed to the running back position. Grigson thinks Turbin is pretty fired up to prove himself after signing a one-year deal in Indy.
- Jordan Todman: The return ability of Todman showcases his speed, but Grigson was also a fan of his willingness to run in between the tackles back in college. Todman and Turbin, both 26, bring the most NFL experience to the guys behind Gore.
- Tyler Varga: What Varga did during last year's preseason turned into a roster spot. With Gore sitting out the team's minicamp, Varga was able to log some first-team action.
- Trey Williams: The speed element of this group particularly applies to these final names. Williams was very impressive at last year's NFL Combine and showed that burst in late game action last season.
- Josh Ferguson: Grigson says fans will notice the "pop" when Ferguson touches the ball. The undrafted free agent out of Illinois was a tremendous all-purpose back in the Big Ten.
To listen to Grigson's entire interview with Dan Dakich on 1070 The Fan, click here.
* *