Special Teamers Also Finding Niche During OTAs

To help the process, the Colts utilize various pieces of equipment — bags, pads, etc. — during OTA practices to help players quickly pick up what's being drilled.

"We've got to get creative — and we do — with our drills," said McMahon, who is entering his fourth season as the Colts' special teams coordinator in 2016. "You know, we try and basically create bodies out of the bags that you an use and things like that. And the players do a great job of buying into it."

So far, McMahon said he's been impressed with the Colts' rookie class, which understands that for most players, earning your stripes in the NFL oftentimes means contributing to special teams while you continue to learn and develop at your position on offense or defense.

The veterans on the team are helping drive that point home, too.

"You know, everybody's playing on teams — it doesn't matter what round, it doesn't matter where you came from," he said. "But everybody's doing a great job in the classroom and then they're carrying it over to the field, and our veterans are doing a good job of leading them and showing them the expectations."

McMahon said his theme of keeping an open mind doesn't change for those non-rookies who are trying to find a spot on the roster, as well.