Special Teamers Also Finding Niche During OTAs

Intro: While just about every member of the Colts’ 90-man roster is hoping to earn a spot on the offense or the defense come September, special teams coordinator Tom McMahon knows OTAs can also help a player earn his stripes on kickoff or punt coverages and formations.

May 30, 2016 at 04:25 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

0516_tom-mcmahon-ota_610.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — Tom McMahon keeps an open mind this time of year.

The Indianapolis Colts' special teams coordinator said that while he enjoys getting creative with the various drills and simulations he has his players running during OTAs, it's not until the third or fourth preseason game — when dozens of players are fighting tooth and nail for only a few open spots on the final 53-man roster — that he can really begin to sense what kind of group he has.

That's not to say the work the special teamers are putting in right now isn't important, however. Having a different pace doesn't mean the end goal isn't the same.

The more the Colts' special teams units can fix now, the fewer problems they have come September.

"I'm one of those guys — I'm not a 'fault' guy; I'm a 'fix' guy," McMahon told Colts.com. "So we look at it and say, 'What do we gotta fix?' And every unit has things — and the players see it — that we can get better at, and we're gonna take that challenge and we're gonna go after it real, real hard."

The league's offseason workout rules prohibit much, if any, contact, meaning the goal of the special teamers' on-field work during OTAs — particularly on punt and kickoff coverages — is to buy in to the schemes and fundamentals being taught, and then carry it over to live sessions with the pads on during training camp.

That process can be difficult, McMahon said.

"You know, without the pads on, it's hard," he said. "But the biggest thing we've gotta do is we've gotta challenge them in the classroom, and then out on the field, do things right in space as if a body's there. And that's what makes it hard, is it's just not real life."

2016 Organized Team Activities (OTA) - Week 6 - #3

2016 Organized Team Activities (OTA) - Week 6 - #3

No Title
1 / 164
No Title
2 / 164
No Title
3 / 164
No Title
4 / 164
No Title
5 / 164
No Title
6 / 164
No Title
7 / 164
No Title
8 / 164
No Title
9 / 164
No Title
10 / 164
No Title
11 / 164
No Title
12 / 164
No Title
13 / 164
No Title
14 / 164
No Title
15 / 164
No Title
16 / 164
No Title
17 / 164
No Title
18 / 164
No Title
19 / 164
No Title
20 / 164
No Title
21 / 164
No Title
22 / 164
No Title
23 / 164
No Title
24 / 164
No Title
25 / 164
No Title
26 / 164
No Title
27 / 164
No Title
28 / 164
No Title
29 / 164
No Title
30 / 164
No Title
31 / 164
No Title
32 / 164
No Title
33 / 164
No Title
34 / 164
No Title
35 / 164
No Title
36 / 164
No Title
37 / 164
No Title
38 / 164
No Title
39 / 164
No Title
40 / 164
No Title
41 / 164
No Title
42 / 164
No Title
43 / 164
No Title
44 / 164
No Title
45 / 164
No Title
46 / 164
No Title
47 / 164
No Title
48 / 164
No Title
49 / 164
No Title
50 / 164
No Title
51 / 164
No Title
52 / 164
No Title
53 / 164
No Title
54 / 164
No Title
55 / 164
No Title
56 / 164
No Title
57 / 164
No Title
58 / 164
No Title
59 / 164
No Title
60 / 164
No Title
61 / 164
No Title
62 / 164
No Title
63 / 164
No Title
64 / 164
No Title
65 / 164
No Title
66 / 164
No Title
67 / 164
No Title
68 / 164
No Title
69 / 164
No Title
70 / 164
No Title
71 / 164
No Title
72 / 164
No Title
73 / 164
No Title
74 / 164
No Title
75 / 164
No Title
76 / 164
No Title
77 / 164
No Title
78 / 164
No Title
79 / 164
No Title
80 / 164
No Title
81 / 164
No Title
82 / 164
No Title
83 / 164
No Title
84 / 164
No Title
85 / 164
No Title
86 / 164
No Title
87 / 164
No Title
88 / 164
No Title
89 / 164
No Title
90 / 164
No Title
91 / 164
No Title
92 / 164
No Title
93 / 164
No Title
94 / 164
No Title
95 / 164
No Title
96 / 164
No Title
97 / 164
No Title
98 / 164
No Title
99 / 164
No Title
100 / 164
No Title
101 / 164
No Title
102 / 164
No Title
103 / 164
No Title
104 / 164
No Title
105 / 164
No Title
106 / 164
No Title
107 / 164
No Title
108 / 164
No Title
109 / 164
No Title
110 / 164
No Title
111 / 164
No Title
112 / 164
No Title
113 / 164
No Title
114 / 164
No Title
115 / 164
No Title
116 / 164
No Title
117 / 164
No Title
118 / 164
No Title
119 / 164
No Title
120 / 164
No Title
121 / 164
No Title
122 / 164
No Title
123 / 164
No Title
124 / 164
No Title
125 / 164
No Title
126 / 164
No Title
127 / 164
No Title
128 / 164
No Title
129 / 164
No Title
130 / 164
No Title
131 / 164
No Title
132 / 164
No Title
133 / 164
No Title
134 / 164
No Title
135 / 164
No Title
136 / 164
No Title
137 / 164
No Title
138 / 164
No Title
139 / 164
No Title
140 / 164
No Title
141 / 164
No Title
142 / 164
No Title
143 / 164
No Title
144 / 164
No Title
145 / 164
No Title
146 / 164
No Title
147 / 164
No Title
148 / 164
No Title
149 / 164
No Title
150 / 164
No Title
151 / 164
No Title
152 / 164
No Title
153 / 164
No Title
154 / 164
No Title
155 / 164
No Title
156 / 164
No Title
157 / 164
No Title
158 / 164
No Title
159 / 164
No Title
160 / 164
No Title
161 / 164
No Title
162 / 164
No Title
163 / 164
No Title
164 / 164
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

To help the process, the Colts utilize various pieces of equipment — bags, pads, etc. — during OTA practices to help players quickly pick up what's being drilled.

"We've got to get creative — and we do — with our drills," said McMahon, who is entering his fourth season as the Colts' special teams coordinator in 2016. "You know, we try and basically create bodies out of the bags that you an use and things like that. And the players do a great job of buying into it."

So far, McMahon said he's been impressed with the Colts' rookie class, which understands that for most players, earning your stripes in the NFL oftentimes means contributing to special teams while you continue to learn and develop at your position on offense or defense.

The veterans on the team are helping drive that point home, too.

"You know, everybody's playing on teams — it doesn't matter what round, it doesn't matter where you came from," he said. "But everybody's doing a great job in the classroom and then they're carrying it over to the field, and our veterans are doing a good job of leading them and showing them the expectations."

McMahon said his theme of keeping an open mind doesn't change for those non-rookies who are trying to find a spot on the roster, as well.

"Regardless of what they did last year, you gotta forget about what someone did last year and you've got to go on to this year," he said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Gus Did A Great Job:' How Colts Shut Down Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' Offense In Home Opener Win

The Colts held the high-octane Kansas City Chiefs offense to 17 points with a sound, well-executed defensive gameplan.

news

With Clear Mind, Alec Pierce Shows Off Potential For Colts' Offense

After going without a catch in his NFL debut, and then missing last week's game due to a concussion, Indianapolis Colts rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce returned to the lineup Sunday and was a major contributor in Indy's big win over the Kansas City Chiefs, logging his first three career receptions.

news

Special Teams Come Up 'Huge' for Colts in First Win of 2022

When it came to the special teams units, the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday both made big plays and forced the Kansas City Chiefs into a few key blunders, contributing in a big way to the Colts' first victory of the 2022 season.

news

Jelani Woods' Mindset Heading Into Game-Winner? 'Just Make A Play'

Jelani Woods made his first two NFL receptions count in Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling touchdowns on both catches, including the game-winning grab, in the Indianapolis Colts' 20-17 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Defeat Chiefs, 20-17

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-17, to earn their first victory of the season Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

news

With Stifling Run Defense, Colts See Strong Foundation Being Built Under Gus Bradley

The Colts enter Week 3 second in the NFL in yards per rush allowed (2.7).

news

7 Colts Greats Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a nominee in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne was a finalist and defensive end Robert Mathis was a semifinalist last year.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 3 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check it out below:

news

Matt Ryan 'Good' After Rolling Up Hand Late Against Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan said he's feeling "good" after appearing to roll up his right throwing arm/hand late in Sunday's road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts Will 'Evaluate Everything' After Shutout Loss To Jaguars

The Colts fell, 24-0, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

news

Colts LB Zaire Franklin Sets 'Great Example' With Defense, Special Teams Double-Dip Against Texans

Franklin played all 70 defensive snaps as well as 17 special teams snaps in the Colts' 20-20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named Week 1 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor rushed 31 times for 161 yards with a touchdown in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans on Sunday, and it's the sixth time the 2021 AP All-Pro running back has earned the honor.

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising