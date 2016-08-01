Special Feature: Hall of Famers Tony Dungy and Marvin Harrison, presented by Bosma

This week, former Colts greats Tony Dungy and Marvin Harrison will be inducted into the National Football League Hall of Fame.

To celebrate their amazing careers, the Indianapolis Colts and Bosma Enterprises have created special pages on Colts.com dedicated to chronicling their achievements: Colts.com/DungyHOF and Colts.com/HarrisonHOF.

The pages includes in-depth features, which provide insight and unique stories about their journey to the NFL Hall of Fame. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to congratulate both inductees via social media using #DungyHOF and #HarrisonHOF

"As a proud partner with the Colts, we are excited to have the opportunity to congratulate Coach Dungy and Marvin, while raising awareness of our mission to create opportunities for people who are blind or visually impaired," said Lise Pace, Director of Marketing for Bosma Enterprises. "Marvin and Tony made a tremendous impact on the people in our city, which aligns perfectly with how Bosma, with the support this community, strives to positively affect the lives of our clients, employees and partners."

"Thanks to Bosma for presenting these pages, which bring back so many wonderful memories of two men so revered by our fans," said Colts CEO Pete Ward. "Tony and Marvin were giants in the history of the Colts franchise, and they were pillars to our success that led to Indianapolis' first world championship. We are thrilled they will take their place among the game's true greats this week."

For over one hundred years, Bosma Enterprises has been the leading provider of rehabilitation and training services for people experiencing blindness or visual impairment. It is also Indiana's largest employer of Hoosiers who have lost their vision, providing job opportunities across several lines of business.