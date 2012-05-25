SOLID INSTRUCTION

One of the first jobs for Ryan Grigson when he was named general manager on January 11 was to build a coaching staff. He wanted firm direction rooted in fundamentals that could help establish Indianapolis among the league’s successful teams again. From observing spring work, Grigson knows the players are being instructed well.

May 25, 2012 at 12:05 AM
pagano-chuck-15.jpg


INDIANAPOLIS – When Colts players returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in early April, they were in for a big dose of change.

On hand was General Manager Ryan Grigson and a coaching staff he helped assemble that boasted 17 newcomers.  Only three men – David Walker (running backs), Clyde Christensen (quarterbacks) and Richard Howell (assistant strength and conditioning – remained from 2011.

Chuck Pagano was the field leader and the three phases of the game had new coordinators – Bruce Arians (offense), Greg Manusky (defense) and Marwan Maalouf (special teams).  Fresh schemes accompanied the new staff members.

The Colts have covered a great deal of ground in the past six weeks.  Veterans have gone through initial spring work, and they were joined by a draft class that numbered 10 players.  Approximately 40 rookies went through a three-day camp in the first week of May, and the majority of the entire squad this week finished the fourth, fifth and sixth of 10 organized team activity (OTA) practices that will last through June 7.

Grigson has been an avid spectator of the proceedings.  He likes the style of coaching he is seeing, and he knows players are benefiting from the talents of the instructors.  In particular, Grigson feels his coaches are true teachers.

"That's why they are here.  They really work hard on fundamentals, which I think is so important," said Grigson.  "Going through the (hiring) process from the beginning, that is what really impressed me about this staff.  They preach fundamentals.  They work on all the things that you need to have to be a sound football player.  They preach it, the guys do it and they see it come to fruition on the field."

Coaches are putting players through an aggressive teaching pace.  Of the 90 players on roster, only 40 were with the team in some capacity last season.  There are veteran newcomers like Cory Redding, Winston Justice, Mike McGlynn, Brandon McKinney and Samson Satele.  The team will have a new quarterback for certain, and young faces across the roster could find significant playing time in 2012. 

Grigson set out to improve competition in every area of the roster, and he feels the mission has been attacked. 

"We sure tried, and we'll keep trying as we get close to camp here," said Grigson.  "All the way through camp, we're always trying to improve.  The players know that, the coaches know that, the personnel staff knows that and Mr. Irsay supports that. 

"The only way to get where we want to go is to create an element of competitiveness.  Chuck (Pagano) believes the same way.  The only way to get better is by pushing each other.  You get dull if you're not pushed."

Pagano was asked during the first week of OTAs about how aggressive the team would be to bring in new personnel if it were deemed something necessary to make the team better.

"Any time we can bring a guy in and upgrade (the roster), so to speak, supplement a position where we need to, we're going to make that move," said Pagano.  "We're going to be extremely active as we go."

Pagano has stated this is not a rebuilding season in Indianapolis and that the term never will apply.  He knows the biggest barometer used to gauge an organization is the on-field record.  He will not lose sight of that, nor will Grigson.

"This is a competitive league, and the only way to win is have the best out there," said Grigson.  "Chuck always talks about, 'Man sharpens man like steel sharpens steel.'  It is a Biblical phrase, and I believe that.  I think it's a great way to think, especially from where I sit in this organization.  It can only be healthy for us moving forward, to constantly increase the competition level at each position."

No slack was cut for rookies during their five-practice camp that was held from May 4-6.  The team wanted it clear in new minds that goals are in place.

"I think they at least know they will be coached hard," said Grigson.  "They will have high expectations given to them by Coach Pagano and the entire staff.  The bar is set high, and that's what we're working toward.  If you make a mistake, you're going to hear about it."

Grigson and Pagano both are battle-tested in the league.  This will be Grigson's 14th year in personnel circles.  Prior to joining the Colts as general manager, he most recently was Philadelphia's director of player personnel.  Ten of Pagano's previous 28 years in coaching have been in the NFL. 

This is his first time around as a field leader.  Grigson likes his coach's style.

"You see him at work out there (on the field).  Chuck walks to each position and rolls up his sleeves," said Grigson.  "It doesn't matter if he's showing a defensive lineman how to get off the ball, or how to use the correct technique to block a punt.  From top to bottom, you can tell Chuck is well-versed in every position on the field and knows all the in-and-outs of those positions.

"Chuck is very hands-on, and it's nice to see.  He's very vocal.  If he sees something across the way, he'll address it.  Chuck talks to his coaches, but he lets his coaches coach.  He has a nice balance." 

McKinney and safety Tom Zbikowski played for Pagano in Baltimore.  They liked his style there as a defensive coordinator and the environment he is creating in Indianapolis.

"He's a pretty laid back coach, a player's coach, a good guy," said McKinney.  "At the same time, he wants everyone to play hard.  You want to produce for any coach and for yourself but you get a guy like Chuck, he'll make you want to play harder while he's doing it."

Said Zbikowski, "It's a team atmosphere.  No individual is bigger than the team, and that's including Chuck himself.  It's about football.  He (Pagano) just wants football guys. … I'm excited to be in this atmosphere with the players.  The players are going to rub off a lot on Chuck and this entire staff as much as Chuck is going to be able to rub off on everyone on the team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts K Matt Gay named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3

Gay made all five of his field goal attempts, including a historic four from over 50 yards, in the Colts' 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium last Sunday afternoon.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 4 game vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 4 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Zack Moss embodies Colts' mentality with gritty, career-best showing in Week 3 win over Ravens

Moss set career highs with 30 carries and 122 rushing yards and added a 17-yard touchdown snag to help power the Colts' 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. 
news

'Everybody eats:' Colts defense shows stingy, playmaking upside in Week 3 win over Ravens

The Colts held Lamar Jackson and the high-octane Baltimore Ravens offense to just 19 points on 72 plays in Sunday's win at M&T Bank Stadium. 
news

With historic game, Colts' Matt Gay proves: That's why you sign a kicker

The Colts signed Gay as a free agent in March for moments like the one he delivered Sunday: A game-winning overtime field goal against the Baltimore Ravens, which was his record-setting fourth 50+ yard field goal of the game. 
news

Zack Moss' 'grinder' mentality bringing physical attitude, and hidden yardage, to Colts' offense

Moss' ability to evade tackles and churn out extra yards after contact had a significant impact on the Colts in his 2023 debut last weekend. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 3 game vs. Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne among 173 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney were both Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists a year ago; Wayne has been a finalist in each of his four years of eligibility. 
news

'No one panicked:' How Gardner Minshew stepped in for Anthony Richardson, pushed Colts to Week 2 win over Texans

Gardner Minshew tagged in for an injured Anthony Richardson in the second quarter and helped propel the Colts to a 31-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.  
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson exits Week 2 win over Houston Texans, enters concussion protocol

Richardson self-reported symptoms and was removed from Sunday's game in the second quarter. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 2 game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts exit Week 1 disappointed in loss to Jaguars, but encouraged by Anthony Richardson's progress

Richardson completed 24 of 37 passes for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and rushed 10 times for 40 yards with a score in his NFL regular season debut. 
Advertising