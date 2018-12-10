Snap Counts: Colts-Texans, Week 14

INDIANAPOLIS —It's time to take a look at the unofficial snap counts from Sunday's 2018 Week 14 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans.

The Colts started out slow offensively, and found themselves in an early 7-0 hole against the AFC South-leading Texans. But a 60-yard pass from Andrew Luck to T.Y. Hilton, followed by a four-yard touchdown run by Marlon Mack to tie the game at 7, was all Indy needed to get back on track offensively. With the Colts' defense continuing to play well, the offense kept rolling, and by game's end, the Colts had snapped with Texans' nine-game winning streak with their 24-21 victory.

The Colts next return home to Lucas Oil Stadium, where they'll welcome the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (8-5), who have won five straight games. The Cowboys on Sunday needed overtime to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 29-23, at AT&T Stadium. Dallas has had some inconsistencies on offense this season, and rank 21st in yards per game (350.6). The Cowboys' defense, meanwhile, has been among the NFL's best and is allowing just 313.4 yards per game, ranking fourth, while their 86.8 rushing yards-allowed-per-game average ranks third. Dallas also allows just 18.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NFL.

But before we completely move on to that Cowboys matchup, let's take a look at the Week 14 participation, courtesy of the NFL GSIS (Game Statistics & Information) folks:

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks:

- Andrew Luck: 67 offense* (100 percent)

Running Backs:

- Marlon Mack: 40 offense (60 percent)

- Nyheim Hines: 28 offense (42 percent)

- Jordan Wilkins: 20 special teams (69 percent)

Tight Ends:

- Eric Ebron: 45 offense (67 percent), 1 special teams (3 percent)

- Ryan Hewitt: 26 offense (39 percent), 4 special teams (14 percent)

- Erik Swoope: 9 offense (13 percent), 11 special teams (38 percent)

Wide Receivers:

- T.Y. Hilton: 54 offense (81 percent)

- Ryan Grant: 48 offense (73 percent), 3 special teams (10 percent)

- Zach Pascal: 35 offense (52 percent), 10 special teams (34 percent)

- Chester Rogers: 25 offense (37 percent), 9 special teams (31 percent)

- Daurice Fountain: 3 offense (4 percent), 3 special teams (10 percent)

Offensive Linemen:

- Anthony Castonzo: 67 offense* (100 percent), 4 special teams (14 percent)

- Quenton Nelson: 67 offense* (100 percent), 4 special teams (14 percent)

- Braden Smith: 67 offense* (100 percent), 4 special teams (14 percent)

- Evan Boehm: 67 offense* (100 percent)

- Mark Glowinski: 35 offense (52 percent), 1 special teams (3 percent)

- Josh Andrews: 32 offense (48 percent), 3 special teams (10 percent)

- Joe Haeg: 21 offense (31 percent), 4 special teams (14 percent)

DEFENSE

Defensive Linemen:

- Al-Quadin Muhammad: 57 defense (79 percent), 7 special teams (24 percent)

- Denico Autry: 51 defense (71 percent), 5 special teams (17 percent)

- Jabaal Sheard: 47 defense (65 percent), 5 special teams (17 percent)

- Margus Hunt: 46 defense (64 percent), 5 special teams (17 percent)

- Tyquan Lewis: 33 defense (46 percent)

- Grover Stewart: 22 defense (31 percent), 9 special teams (31 percent)

- Al Woods: 18 defense (25 percent), 4 special teams (14 percent)

- Kemoko Turay: 13 defense (18 percent)

Linebackers:

- Darius Leonard: 72 defense* (100 percent), 3 special teams (10 percent)

- Anthony Walker: 61 defense (85 percent), 9 special teams (31 percent)

- Matthew Adams: 30 defense (47 percent), 24 special teams* (83 percent)

- Najee Goode: 23 special teams (79 percent)

- Zaire Franklin: 20 special teams (69 percent)

- Skai Moore: 3 special teams (10 percent)

Cornerbacks:

- Kenny Moore II: 58 defense* (100 percent), 6 special teams (30 percent)

- Pierre Desir: 58 defense* (100 percent), 5 special teams (25 percent)

- Quincy Wilson: 34 defense (59 percent), 8 special teams (40 percent)

- Chris Milton: 15 special teams (75 percent)

- Nate Hairston: 7 special teams (35 percent)

Safeties:

- Malik Hooker: 72 defense* (100 percent)

- Clayton Geathers: 68 defense (94 percent), 7 special teams (24 percent)

- George Odum: 15 defense (21 percent), 20 special teams (69 percent)

- Corey Moore: 11 special teams (38 percent)

SPECIAL TEAMERS

- Rigoberto Sanchez: 14 special teams (48 percent)

- Luke Rhodes: 11 special teams (38 percent)

- Adam Vinatieri: 4 special teams (14 percent)

INACTIVE

- Mo Alie-Cox

- Le'Raven Clark

- Dontrelle Inman

- Ryan Kelly

- Mike Mitchell

- Hassan Ridgeway

- Jonathan Williams

DID NOT PLAY

- Jacoby Brissett

(*denotes most on team)

