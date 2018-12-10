Snap Counts: Colts-Texans, Week 14

INDIANAPOLIS —It's time to take a look at the unofficial snap counts from Sunday's 2018 Week 14 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans.

The Colts started out slow offensively, and found themselves in an early 7-0 hole against the AFC South-leading Texans. But a 60-yard pass from Andrew Luck to T.Y. Hilton, followed by a four-yard touchdown run by Marlon Mack to tie the game at 7, was all Indy needed to get back on track offensively. With the Colts' defense continuing to play well, the offense kept rolling, and by game's end, the Colts had snapped with Texans' nine-game winning streak with their 24-21 victory.

The Colts next return home to Lucas Oil Stadium, where they'll welcome the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (8-5), who have won five straight games. The Cowboys on Sunday needed overtime to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 29-23, at AT&T Stadium. Dallas has had some inconsistencies on offense this season, and rank 21st in yards per game (350.6). The Cowboys' defense, meanwhile, has been among the NFL's best and is allowing just 313.4 yards per game, ranking fourth, while their 86.8 rushing yards-allowed-per-game average ranks third. Dallas also allows just 18.9 points per game, which ranks second in the NFL.