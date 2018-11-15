Six Return To Practice For Colts On Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts continue to see reinforcements returning to the practice field.

On Thursday, six players who had missed practice the day prior were back in action, including two players who had missed significant time of late.

Those who returned Thursday included safety Clayton Geathers, tight end Ryan Hewitt, running back Marlon Mack, cornerback Chris Milton, safety Mike Mitchell and linebacker Anthony Walker.

» Hewitt missed last Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury suffered two weeks prior against the Oakland Raiders. Following the Colts' bye week, Hewitt was a non-participant at practice last week, and did not practice on Wednesday.

» Mitchell also missed the Jaguars game, as he has been battling a calf injury suffered against the Raiders. Mitchell — the Week 7 AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his standout performance in Indy's victory over the Buffalo Bills — also did not practice all of last week, as well as Wednesday.

Both Hewitt and Mitchell were limited participants on Thursday.

Geathers (knee), Mack (not injury related), Milton (not injury related) and Walker (neck) each played against the Jaguars last Sunday, but missed practice on Wednesday.

Those who did not participate in practice Thursday included guard/tackle Le'Raven Clark (not injury related), cornerback Nate Hairston (ankle), safety Malik Hooker (hip) and tight end Erik Swoope (knee).

Notable quotable

"I mean, it's been a long, long time being out, being away from it. Just took some time for myself to get my head in a good place, and the things that I was struggling with, I put those things behind me." — Colts cornerback Jalen Collins, a second-round pick in 2015 that was signed to Indy's practice squad on Thursday fresh off the fourth suspension of his career.

Injury report

Here's Thursday's full practice report:

» DNP: G/T Le'Raven Clark (not injury related); CB Nate Hairston (ankle); S Malik Hooker (hip); TE Erik Swoope (knee)

» Limited: TE Ryan Hewitt (ankle); CB D.J. Killings (ankle); S Mike Mitchell (calf)