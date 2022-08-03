Colts Sign WR D.J. Montgomery

Montgomery, 6-1, 201 pounds, spent time on the New York Jets' active roster and practice squad last season. He played in three games in 2021 and caught three passes for 36 yards (12.0 avg.). In 2020, Montgomery spent time on the Jets' practice squad. As a rookie in 2019, he spent the entire season on the Cleveland Browns' Injured Reserve list. Montgomery was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.