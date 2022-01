Coleman, 6-5, 310 pounds, has played in 23 career games (16 starts) in his time with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-19, 2021) and Cleveland Browns (2016-17). He was originally selected by the Browns in the third round (76th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Coleman played in 32 games (25 starts) in five years (2011-15) at Auburn. He was named a Second-Team All-SEC choice in 2015.