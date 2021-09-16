Colts Sign CB Chris Wilcox To Practice Squad, Release S Shawn Davis From Practice Squad

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Chris Wilcox to the practice squad and released safety Shawn Davis from the practice squad.

Wilcox, 6-2, 195 pounds, re-joins the Colts after spending Week 1 on the team's active roster. He was originally claimed by Indianapolis off waivers (from Tampa Bay) on September 1, 2021. Wilcox participated in the Buccaneers' 2021 offseason program and training camp. He was selected by Tampa Bay in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Wilcox saw action in 41 games (26 starts) at BYU (2016-20) and compiled 88 tackles (68 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss and eight passes defensed.