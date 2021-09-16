Colts Sign CB Chris Wilcox To Practice Squad, Release S Shawn Davis From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Thursday morning. 

Sep 16, 2021 at 08:59 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Generic Transaction

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Chris Wilcox to the practice squad and released safety Shawn Davis from the practice squad.

Wilcox, 6-2, 195 pounds, re-joins the Colts after spending Week 1 on the team's active roster. He was originally claimed by Indianapolis off waivers (from Tampa Bay) on September 1, 2021. Wilcox participated in the Buccaneers' 2021 offseason program and training camp. He was selected by Tampa Bay in the seventh round (251st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Wilcox saw action in 41 games (26 starts) at BYU (2016-20) and compiled 88 tackles (68 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss and eight passes defensed.

Davis, 5-11, 206 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 1, 2021. He participated in the team's 2021 offseason program and training camp after being selected by the Colts in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Davis appeared in 37 games (16 starts) at Florida (2017-20) and tallied 124 tackles (76 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, 15 passes defensed, five interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

