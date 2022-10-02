Colts Announce Inactive Players For Week 4 Game vs. Tennessee Titans; LB Shaquille Leonard To Make 2022 Season Debut

The Colts on Sunday morning announced inactive players for their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back), who was listed as questionable, will make his 2022 debut on Sunday against the Titans. Head coach Frank Reich told Colts media's Larra Overton Leonard will start and will likely be on a "pitch count" in his first game of the season.