Colts Announce Inactive Players For Week 4 Game vs. Tennessee Titans; LB Shaquille Leonard To Make 2022 Season Debut

The Colts on Friday ruled safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) out for today's game. 

Oct 02, 2022 at 11:35 AM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Darius Leonard

The Colts on Sunday morning announced inactive players for their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium:

  • QB Sam Ehlinger
  • WR Dezmon Patmon
  • S Julian Blackmon (ankle)
  • CB Dallis Flowers
  • C Wesley French
  • T Luke Tenuta
  • DT Chris Williams

Three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back), who was listed as questionable, will make his 2022 debut on Sunday against the Titans. Head coach Frank Reich told Colts media's Larra Overton Leonard will start and will likely be on a "pitch count" in his first game of the season.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow) and tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle) are also both active after being listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report.

Related Content

news

Colts Announce 6 Inactive Players For Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts on Friday ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and tackle Bernhard Raimann (ankle).

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 2 Game At Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and wide receivers Alec Pierce (concussion) and Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) prior to Sunday.

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 18 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who didn't practice last week with a knee injury, is active.

news

Colts Announce 4 Inactive Players For Week 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Colts ruled out C Ryan Kelly (personal) and S Andrew Sendejo (concussion) prior to leaving for Arizona.

news

Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Week 15 vs. New England Patriots

Center Ryan Kelly (knee/illness/not-injury related – personal matter) was ruled out earlier on Saturday.

news

Colts Announce Four Inactive Players For Week 13 vs. Houston Texans

The Colts' three players who were listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report are all active for Sunday's game.

news

Colts Announce 5 Inactive Players For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts do not have a player ruled out for an injury for the second straight week.

news

Colts Announce 5 Inactive Players For Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills

Linebacker Darius Leonard, who was listed as questionable on Friday's final practice report, is active.

news

Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) is among this week's inactive players.

news

Colts Announce Six Inactive Players For Thursday Night Football Vs. New York Jets

T.Y. Hilton (concussion) is among the Colts' Week 9 inactives.

news

Colts Announce 7 Inactive Players For Week 8 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, cornerback Xavier Rhodes and right tackle Braden Smith are all active for Sunday's game.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising