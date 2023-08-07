Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and linebackers coach Richard Smith rave about Shaquille Leonard latest training camp strides

WESTFIELD, Ind. - As Shaquille Leonard has worked his way into seeing more and more reps during training camp practices, the Colts coaching staff has seen him make strides with his increased opportunities.

Though he had been a frequent participant in individual and seven-on-seven drills, this past Saturday was the first time that he was able to join his team in the padded 11-on-11 portion of practice.

Leonard was even more active on Sunday, which gained the attention of the Colts' coaching staff.

"I think yesterday, we saw his footwork, his change of direction, all that - he has gone in an upward (trend)," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "But he took a big jump yesterday in about three or four plays where we saw it. And I know I went over and talked to him I said, 'That was your best day in making that kind of a jump.' So, I think each and every day, he's building more and more confidence. And he just needs to play like he is in practice and, you know, start building that back up again. Cause shoot, he had another PBU (pass breakup) yesterday. He is so natural back there. And has such a good understanding that you know, when that catches up. So, he's progressing really well. And I thought yesterday, he made his biggest jump."

That statement was the latest of many to show just how far Leonard has come over a trying year.

Linebackers coach Richard Smith saw firsthand the difficulties that Leonard went through last season and said it was clear he was determined to return to the player he was before his injury-plagued 2022 season.

"A year ago, I felt very, very sorry for the guy," Smith said. "He came off this injury, missed all of the offseason programs from OTAs and missed the training camp part. Then all of a sudden, we weened him back in. Anytime you got a great player like that, in terms of a very prideful, leader, playmaker – the Colts organization is extremely important to him, winning is very important to him. That is tough.