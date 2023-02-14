Shane Steichen Will Be Colts Offense's Playcaller, Describes Offensive Philosophy In Introductory Press Conference

Shane Steichen on Tuesday confirmed he will call plays for the Colts' offense as the team's head coach, retaining a role he held as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

As the Eagles' offensive playcaller in 2022, Philadelphia finished third in the NFL in points per game (28.1) and was outstanding situationally, ranking in the top five in third down conversion rate (46 percent), fourth down conversion rate (69 percent) and red zone touchdown rate (68 percent). The Eagles scored 35 points in Super Bowl LVII last weekend, with quarterback Jalen Hurts becoming the first player to throw for over 300 yards and rush for at least 70 yards in a Super Bowl.

In taking the reins of the Colts' offense, Steichen will call plays based on an aggressive core strategy.

"It's going to look differently each week," Steichen said, "but my philosophy is we're gonna throw to score points in this league and run to win."

There are several next steps for Steichen and the Colts to take starting this week as he works to assemble his coaching staff in Indianapolis. Eventually, the Colts' focus will center on the plan at quarterback for 2023. And when that plan is settled, Steichen will begin building his offense around the talents of that player – just as he did with Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers, and Hurts with the Eagles.