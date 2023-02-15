Shane Steichen Explains What He Looks For In Young Quarterbacks, And What His Advice To Justin Herbert Was In 2020

The first quarterback Shane Steichen directly worked with was Philip Rivers – who, by the way, was older than him when he took over as the San Diego Chargers' quarterbacks coach in 2016. Rivers had over a decade of banked experience at that point. There wasn't a coverage he hadn't seen, or a blitz package he never faced.

Rivers' knowledge forced Steichen to dive deep into film and opponent tendencies to find little nuggets to help him on gameday.

"(Rivers) made me a better football coach," Steichen said.

Rivers signed with the Colts as a free agent in March 2020, and a month and a half later the Chargers snagged Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Steichen, then the Chargers' offensive coordinator, was tasked with helping scheme an offense around the talents of the rookie quarterback after Herbert took over as starting quarterback in Week 2.

One piece of advice Steichen gave Herbert: "Your best friend is gonna be the tailback."

As Herbert adjusted to NFL defenses – and NFL defenses adjusted to him – Steichen drilled into his quarterback the importance of simply completing passes to stay ahead of the chains and give his offense a chance to move the ball.

"It's all about getting completions, completions, completions," Steichen said in an interview with Matt Taylor and myself this week. "Hey, we go max play-action and it ain't there, just check it down and shoot, tailback makes one miss, you might get 15-20 yards and that's a chunk play. So just keep the sticks moving as much as we can and that's how we go."

Herbert took that lesson and ran with it: His 126 completions to running backs led the NFL in 2020; 44 of those completions resulted in first downs, also the most in the league. And about one in every four times Herbert targeted a running back, it was on play-action.

Further proving Steichen's coaching point: Herbert had four completions to running backs on play action that gained 20 or more yards; no other quarterback in 2020 had more than two.