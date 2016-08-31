Seven Things To Watch For: Colts/Bengals Edition

Intro: The Colts (1-2) will wrap up their preseason slate on Thursday night in taking on the Cincinnati Bengals (1-2). Here are seven things to look for when the Colts head over to Cincinnati for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Thursday night.

Aug 31, 2016 at 09:42 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

tunnelhuddle.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Just 60 minutes of preseason football remains in 2016.

The Colts will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week Four of the preseason.

What should fans be looking for when the Colts travel to Cincinnati to conclude the preseason on Thursday night?

1. One Final Chance

-Less than 48 hours after the final gun sounds in Cincinnati, the Colts will have to part ways with 22 guys. So Thursday night is truly one final opportunity for the backend of the roster guys to make sure the staff thinks a little longer about them when the decision making process ramps up on Friday and Saturday. With no marquee starters expected to play on Thursday, Week Four is all about those fighting for a roster spot.

2. No Headline Guys

-It's how virtually every NFL team treats the final preseason game. Locked in starters observe the preseason finale. If you are looking for Andrew Luck, his on-the-field action this Thursday will come during warmups. The next time those starters will get on the field is when things become real---Sept. 11 versus the Lions.

3. Any Starters?

-Last year, we did see a few starters get out there for around 10-15 snaps in the preseason finale. They were young guys (Henry Anderson, David Parry, Jack Mewhort and Khaled Holmes). Could we see any younger starters play this Thursday night or are the injuries too immense to risk that?

4. Special Teams Playmakers

-When the special teams units roll out on Thursday night, those are very well the guys we will see on the field in Week One of the regular season. So pay attention to see if any of those guys can secure a spot on coverage/return units, an area the Colts have had a good amount of turnover in this season. 5. Stephen Morris Time

-He's a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but Stephen Morris should be commended for his play this preseason. This preseason, Morris is 19-of-31 for 314 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. His rating is 127.6 and he's also chipped in with a team-best 46 rushing yards on five carries. Scott Tolzien is the backup in Indy, but a guy like Morris could find his way back onto the practice squad.

6. Roster Cuts Next

-Of the 75 names listed on the roster Thursday night, 22 will not be here come Saturday afternoon. That's the harsh reality of this time of year. This year's version of cuts is very complicated for the Colts, given the state of injuries on the defensive side of the ball and along the offensive line.

*7. Waiver Wire Watch *

-Expect the personnel staff for the Colts to be keeping a watchful eye on all the preseason finales around the NFL this Thursday. The Colts have to monitor other team's roster cuts because the waiver wire following cut downs is an avenue this team could/will use to bolster the backend of their own 53-man roster.

