5 Colts Things Learned, Week 14: Uncharacteristic mistakes on offense, defense and special teams, AFC playoff picture gets even muddier with Bengals win

2. Defending screens better will be key moving forward.

The NFL is a copycat league – if you show a weakness on film, teams will work to exploit it over and over until you prove you can stop it. And with that in mind, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said the two explosive screens the Bengals hit "opened Pandora's Box" with how opposing offenses will attack the Colts' defense going forward.

"We gotta go to the tape and look at our fits, and how we can turn screens back inside to the guys pursuing to the ball," Buckner said. "You gotta put that fire out quick."

The Colts are already facing screen passes at the 10th-highest rate in the NFL (12.6 percent of passing plays), and they now can expect opponents to keep leaning into those plays to try to generate explosive gains. Also, the Colts entered Week 14 second in the NFL with 42 sacks, and hitting chunk gains on screens is an effective way to mute a pass rush throughout an entire game.

"With our pass rush the way it's been, I'm sure there are different ways of trying to slow down that pass rush," Bradley said. "We didn't fit up a couple screens right. There was one where we had a miscue on how we fit it. The other one, it could have went for about nine, 10 yards – we just had bad leverage on the tackle. All in all, I think they had three screen passes for (124) yards. Both of them set up scores. We have to do a better job of fitting up the screens and being aware of when they can happen.