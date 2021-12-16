Colts Week 17 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders To Be Televised On FOX

The game, which will kick off at 1 p.m. E.T., was originally scheduled to be televised by CBS. 

Dec 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Grover Stewart Derek Carr

The NFL announced Thursday the Colts' Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium will be televised on FOX. The game, which was originally scheduled to be televised on CBS, will still kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

The Raiders are currently 6-7 and enter Week 15 as the No. 12 seed in a crowded AFC playoff picture. Las Vegas travels to Cleveland to face the Browns at 4 p.m. on Saturday before the Colts' primetime tilt with the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts beat the Raiders, 44-27, last season at Allegiant Stadium.

