Colts Waive OG Sam Jones

Jones, 6-5, 290 pounds, was originally signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on December 30, 2020. He participated in the Arizona Cardinals' 2020 offseason program and training camp. Jones spent the entire 2019 season on the Cardinals practice squad. As a rookie in 2018, he played in five games with the Denver Broncos. Jones was originally selected by the Broncos in the sixth round (183rd overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.