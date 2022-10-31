5 Things Learned, Colts vs. Commanders Week 8

2. Sam Ehlinger showed potential and opportunities to grow.

Ehlinger averaged 8.7 yards per attempt in his first career start, completing 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. While he did lose a fumble while evading pressure, the operation of the offense looked mostly clean and he connected on a couple of aggressive throws to Alec Pierce and Nyheim Hines (plus one to Parris Campbell that drew pass interference).

More importantly, Ehlinger flashed his upside against a defense that, unlike in preseason games, wasn't holding anything back schematically.

"Now I know what it feels like to play in a regular season game," Ehlinger said. "I think there's a lot of potential for growth, which I'm excited about. And there's a lot things to clean up and things to do better and there's a lot of opportunities out there, and looking forward to continuing to grow and improve."

Reich and Ehlinger's teammates pointed to the second-year quarterback's poise and decision-making as positives, and the weapons around him made a handful of explosive plays either on deep shots or on quick throws/runs. Ehlinger and the Colts' offense came away feeling like there were things to build on – again, as long as those self-inflicted mistakes can get cleaned up.