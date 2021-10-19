Colts Activate Sam Ehlinger From Injured Reserve, Place Parris Campbell On Injured Reserve, Elevate Michael Badgley To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Waive Jacob Eason

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today elevated kicker Michael Badgley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, activated quarterback Sam Ehlinger from the Injured Reserve list, placed wide receiver Parris Campbell on the Injured Reserve list, waived quarterback Jacob Eason and waived defensive tackle Chris Williams. The team also placed safety Jordan Lucas and cornerback Marvell Tell III on the Practice Squad Injured list.

Badgley, 5-10, 183 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season after being signed to the team's practice squad on October 14. He has played in 36 career games in his time with the Colts (2021), Tennessee Titans (2021) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018-20) and has converted 53-of-67 field goals and 87-of-92 extra points for 246 points. Badgley has also appeared in two postseason contests and has connected on five-of-six field goals and two extra points for 17 points. He originally signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018 and participated in the team's 2018 offseason program and training camp. In Week 6 vs. Houston, Badgley converted one field goal and four extra points for seven points.

Ehlinger, 6-2, 225 pounds, was placed on the team's Injured Reserve list on September 2. He was selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (218th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Ehlinger played in 46 career games (43 starts) at Texas (2017-20) and completed 923-of-1,476 passes for 11,436 yards and 94 touchdowns with 27 interceptions. He also added 554 carries for 1,907 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Campbell, 6-1, 208 pounds, has played in 14 career games (eight starts) in three seasons (2019-21) with the Colts and has totaled 34 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns, six carries for 50 yards and seven kickoff returns for 175 yards. He was originally selected by the team in the second round (59th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2021, Campbell saw action in five games (three starts) and caught 10 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Eason, 6-6, 230 pounds, has played in one game in two seasons (2020-21) with the Colts. He was originally selected by the team in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Eason played in 32 career games (26 starts) at Washington (2018-19) and Georgia (2016-17) and completed 468-of-782 passes for 5,590 yards with 39 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also tallied two rushing touchdowns.

Williams, 6-2, 300 pounds, saw action in four games this season and tallied one tackle. As a rookie in 2020, he spent the entire season on the Colts practice squad. Williams originally signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on April 29, 2020. Collegiately, he appeared in 42 games (27 starts) at Wagner and totaled 105 tackles (41 solo), 22.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three blocked kicks.

Lucas, 6-1, 190 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season after being signed to the team's practice squad on September 29. He has played in 50 career games (four starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Chicago Bears (2020), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19) and Miami Dolphins (2016-17) and has compiled 32 tackles (21 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack, three passes defensed, one interception and 15 special teams stops. Lucas has appeared in six postseason contests (one start) and has registered six tackles (two solo), one pass defensed and two special teams stops. He was originally selected by the Dolphins in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. In 2021, Lucas saw action in Week 6 vs. Houston.