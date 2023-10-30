Colts sign S Tyreque Jones to practice squad, release DT Ross Blacklock from practice squad

Jones, 6-2, 195 pounds, spent Weeks 1-7 on the New York Jets' practice squad this season. He participated in the Tennessee Titans' 2023 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2023. Collegiately, Jones played in 59 games (38 starts) at Boise State (2017-22) and compiled 157 tackles (110 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 18 passes defensed, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He earned All-Mountain West Honorable Mention recognition two times (2021 and 2022).