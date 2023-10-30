Roster Moves

Colts sign S Tyreque Jones to practice squad, release DT Ross Blacklock from practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Monday. 

Oct 30, 2023 at 03:39 PM
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed safety Tyreque Jones to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Ross Blacklock from the practice squad.

Jones, 6-2, 195 pounds, spent Weeks 1-7 on the New York Jets' practice squad this season. He participated in the Tennessee Titans' 2023 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2023. Collegiately, Jones played in 59 games (38 starts) at Boise State (2017-22) and compiled 157 tackles (110 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 18 passes defensed, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He earned All-Mountain West Honorable Mention recognition two times (2021 and 2022).

Blacklock, 6-5, 307 pounds, was signed to the team's practice squad on October 24, 2023. He has played in 41 career games (three starts) in his time with the Colts (2023), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023), Minnesota Vikings (2022) and Houston Texans (2020-21). Blacklock has compiled 38 tackles (26 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

