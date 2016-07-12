Ryan Kelly: From One Winning Program To Another

Intro: Now at the professional level, Ryan Kelly is still playing for a perennial winner. How was the offseason program for the No. 18 overall pick?

Jul 12, 2016 at 06:19 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

KellyLuckSnap.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – Trying to gauge how a player will transition from collegiate football to the professional level involves numerous variables.

Scouts across the NFL sift through all those to try and formulate the most accurate reports for their general managers.

When evaluating Ryan Kelly, there were very few caution flags for the Colts.

Colts Director of College Scouting T.J. McCreight refers to Kelly as "rare", due to him bringing specific traits that lead to success at a position relying on so many mental aspects of the game.

"That position (center) is an adult position," McCreight says.

"It's a big boy position. You have to have a maturity level and an intelligence level beyond other positions on the field. That's why it's so important."

McCreight points to the program Kelly played in as a major reason why the Colts believe this transition will be much easier than the average rookie.

No collegiate program has consistently won like Alabama did when Kelly was there. Kelly played on some of college football's biggest stages. He also went up against a defense that had its fair share of NFL talent.

You wouldn't notice it watching Kelly, but he admits to a few early jitters after two months of NFL life.

"The nerves are there a little bit," Kelly says. "Everything is just kind of new.

"Certainly from where I was Day One, to where I am now, it's really become kind of home and second nature. You get used to it. You get into a routine. Those are the things that I'm really looking forward to."

When the full pads come on in Anderson, that's where Kelly should feel his most comfortable.

Yes, the physicality will intensify, but that shouldn't be too much of a problem for college football's best center.

The offseason program and minicamp provided the chance for Kelly to get to know the man he will be snapping to for quite some time.

In college, Kelly snapped to three different quarterbacks.

He doesn't need to worry about that turnover with the Colts.

"It's been great so far," Kelly says of his relationship with Luck. "He's a great guy, a great locker guy and a great teammate. He obviously pushes me and holds me accountable, but he's not going to throw me a curve ball all the time. He's going to help me along the way and that's what we need.

"As our relationship continues to grow, on and off the field, we are going to be on the same page all the time."

Happy Birthday Ryan Kelly

Happy Birthday Ryan Kelly!

No Title
1 / 27
No Title
2 / 27
No Title
3 / 27
No Title
4 / 27
No Title
5 / 27
No Title
6 / 27
No Title
7 / 27
No Title
8 / 27
No Title
9 / 27
No Title
10 / 27
No Title
11 / 27
No Title
12 / 27
No Title
13 / 27
No Title
14 / 27
No Title
15 / 27
No Title
16 / 27
No Title
17 / 27
No Title
18 / 27
No Title
19 / 27
No Title
20 / 27
No Title
21 / 27
No Title
22 / 27
No Title
23 / 27
No Title
24 / 27
No Title
25 / 27
No Title
26 / 27
No Title
27 / 27
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Why Sam Ehlinger's Poise In Practice Stood Out To Colts Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley

Bradley has had a chance to learn about what makes Ehlinger tick while the second-year quarterback has run the Colts' scout team in practice this season.

news

Frank Reich Explains Colts' Starting Quarterback Change To Sam Ehlinger From Matt Ryan

Reich announced on Monday Ehlinger will be the Colts' starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 season.

news

Colts To Start Sam Ehlinger At Quarterback vs. Washington Commanders

Head coach Frank Reich made the announcement on Monday.

news

Parris Campbell Emerges Once Again On Tough Day For Colts' Offense

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell logged a career-best 10 receptions on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, finishing with 70 receiving yards and hauling in a touchdown for a second straight game. He has 23 targets, 17 receptions, 127 receiving yards and two scores the last two weeks.

news

Outside The Numbers: Alec Pierce Is Establishing Himself As A Go Ball Threat, But Colts See More Ahead For Rookie Wide Receiver

Pierce caught his first career touchdown to push the Colts past the Jaguars on Sunday, and over the last four weeks is averaging 4.5 receptions and 67.8 yards per game.

news

Colts QB Matt Ryan Nominated For Week 6 FedEx Air Player Of The Week

Ryan completed a career high 42 passes and threw for 389 yards with three touchdowns in the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Colts RB Deon Jackson Shines As Next Man Up With Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines Out

Jackson rushed 12 times for 42 yards and caught 10 passes for 79 yards in his first career start, helping the Colts earn a 34-27 Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Michael Pittman Jr.'s Toughness, Reliability On Display in Pass-Heavy Win for Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. tallied career-highs in receptions (13) and receiving yards (134) on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but really made his contributions count down the stretch on Indy's final drive, helping lead Indy to a critical 34-27 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

news

Inside Alec Pierce's Game-Winning Touchdown vs. Jaguars: Why The Colts Called The Play, And Everything That Made It Work

Facing a third-and-13 with 23 seconds left, the Colts got the coverage they wanted – so Matt Ryan and Alec Pierce went and won the game.

news

Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger 'Earned' Promotion to Backup Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich on Sunday explained his decision to promote second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart, hinting at a potential package of plays for the former Texas standout.

news

Colts' Protection Gels To Put Jaguars Struggles In Rear-View Mirror

Back in Week 2, the Jacksonville Jaguars swarmed Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to the tune of five sacks and 11 quarterback hits in a shutout loss for the Colts. In Sunday's Week 6 win, however, with newcomer Dennis Kelly at left tackle, the Colts' offensive line shined, as Jacksonville had zero sacks on a pass-heavy day for a victorious Indy squad.

news

LIVE BLOG: Colts Take On Jaguars In Key AFC South Division Battle

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) in today's key Week 6 AFC South Divisional battle at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's the live blog from today's contest from writer Andrew Walker.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising