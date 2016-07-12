Ryan Kelly: From One Winning Program To Another

"The nerves are there a little bit," Kelly says. "Everything is just kind of new.

"Certainly from where I was Day One, to where I am now, it's really become kind of home and second nature. You get used to it. You get into a routine. Those are the things that I'm really looking forward to."

When the full pads come on in Anderson, that's where Kelly should feel his most comfortable.

Yes, the physicality will intensify, but that shouldn't be too much of a problem for college football's best center.

The offseason program and minicamp provided the chance for Kelly to get to know the man he will be snapping to for quite some time.

In college, Kelly snapped to three different quarterbacks.

He doesn't need to worry about that turnover with the Colts.

"It's been great so far," Kelly says of his relationship with Luck. "He's a great guy, a great locker guy and a great teammate. He obviously pushes me and holds me accountable, but he's not going to throw me a curve ball all the time. He's going to help me along the way and that's what we need.