Ryan Kelly, Colts Still Taking It One Day At A Time

"At that position you have to not only be inherently football smart, but also a confident and decisive communicator," he said. "And this is all in the midst of bullets flying across from you, crowd noise, maybe a 350-pounder on your nose ready to tee off on you and then you still are expected to snap the ball and do your job at a high level, in a split second right after you are essentially making sure everyone else can do theirs. Takes a special player and person to be a great center and isn't always about the physical aspect like at other positions. We feel Ryan has all those attributes from a physical and intangible aspect."

For Kelly, other than mastering the playbook, one of his top priorities is to build a rapport with Luck, who, like the Colts team itself, is also looking to bounce back from an at-times rough and injury-plagued 2015 season.

The organization made the first step in that process pretty easy by putting Kelly right next to Luck in the team locker room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

But the rest, the rookie acknowledges, is up to him.

"You can't just go out on the field every day and just expect that relationship to grow," Kelly said. "So just the little things: if it's eating lunch with him or eating breakfast with him in the chow hall, those things keep building relationships, and I think certainly the more time we work together, the better off we're going to be."

Pagano said Tuesday that the team itself doesn't "have a choice in the matter:" Kelly is the man at center for the Colts.

"We've got some guys here that have played the position, but, you know, like anybody else, there's going to be some growing pains," Pagano said when asked about the importance of the Luck-Kelly relationship. "And we know that — he understands that — so we're just going to take it one day at a time and keep working."

Perhaps not coincidentally, daily improvement is top of mind for Kelly, as well.