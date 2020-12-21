Practice Squad Moves: Colts Release P Ryan Allen

Allen, 6-2, 220 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on December 3, 2020. He has played in 107 career games in his time with the Colts (2020), Tennessee Titans (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2019) and New England Patriots (2013-18). Allen has totaled 451 punts for 20,378 yards (45.2 avg./40.0 net avg.) with 169 pinned inside the 20-yard line. He has appeared in 16 postseason contests and has compiled 58 punts for 2,487 yards (42.9 avg./38.9 net avg.) with 25 pinned inside the 20-yard line. Allen was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2013.