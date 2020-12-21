Transactions

Presented by

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Release P Ryan Allen

The Indianapolis Colts today released punter Ryan Allen from the practice squad.

Dec 21, 2020 at 01:18 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
allen transaction 16.9 (1)

INDIANAPOLIS The Indianapolis Colts today released punter Ryan Allen from the practice squad.

Allen, 6-2, 220 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on December 3, 2020. He has played in 107 career games in his time with the Colts (2020), Tennessee Titans (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2019) and New England Patriots (2013-18). Allen has totaled 451 punts for 20,378 yards (45.2 avg./40.0 net avg.) with 169 pinned inside the 20-yard line. He has appeared in 16 postseason contests and has compiled 58 punts for 2,487 yards (42.9 avg./38.9 net avg.) with 25 pinned inside the 20-yard line. Allen was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2013.

Related Content

news

Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement for Sunday's game against Houston. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 53 players.
news

Colts Sign LB Chris Covington To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed linebacker Chris Covington to the practice squad.
news

Colts Elevate P Ryan Allen, C Joey Hunt To Active Roster; Sign T J'Marcus Webb To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle J'Marcus Webb to the practice squad. The team also elevated punter Ryan Allen and center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Las Vegas. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.
news

Colts Sign T Will Holden To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Will Holden to the 53-man roster off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.
news

Colts Place T Le'Raven Clark On Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts today placed tackle Le'Raven Clark on the Injured Reserve list.
news

Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt, P Ryan Allen To Active Roster; Noah Togiai Placed On IR

The Indianapolis Colts today placed tight end Noah Togiai on the Injured Reserve list and elevated punter Ryan Allen and center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Houston. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.
news

Colts Sign P Ryan Allen To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed punter Ryan Allen to the practice squad.
news

Practice Squad Moves: Colts Release RB Darius Jackson 

The Indianapolis Colts today released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.
news

Colts Sign Grover Stewart To Contract Extension

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that they have signed defensive tackle Grover Stewart to a contract extension. Stewart, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Colts in the 2017 NFL Draft, and is in the midst of a career year in 2020.
news

Colts Place RB Jonathan Taylor On Reserve/COVID-19 List; C Ryan Kelly Downgraded To Out Against Titans

The Indianapolis Colts today placed running back Jonathan Taylor on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, downgraded center Ryan Kelly to out and downgraded cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to questionable for Sunday's game against Tennessee.
news

Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt, DE Cassius Marsh And DT Rob Windsor To Active Roster For Packers Game

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. The team also elevated defensive end Cassius Marsh and defensive tackle Rob Windsor to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Green Bay. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.
JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

JOIN US AT LUCAS OIL STADIUM ON JAN. 3!

Catch the Colts back in action at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 3rd as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars for the Fan Appreciation game.

Get Tickets

Advertising