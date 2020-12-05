Transactions

Colts Elevate C Joey Hunt, P Ryan Allen To Active Roster; Noah Togiai Placed On IR

The Indianapolis Colts today placed tight end Noah Togiai on the Injured Reserve list and elevated punter Ryan Allen and center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Houston. Indianapolis’ active roster is now at 55 players.

Dec 05, 2020 at 11:27 AM
Colts Communications
Togiai, 6-4, 244 pounds, has played in four games with the Colts this season. He was claimed by the team off waivers (from Philadelphia) on September 6, 2020. Togiai participated in 2020 training camp with the Eagles after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on April 26, 2020. Collegiately, he played in 44 games (37 starts) at Oregon State and finished with 102 receptions for 1,048 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Allen, 6-2, 220 pounds, has played in 105 career games in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2019) and New England Patriots (2013-18). He has totaled 445 punts for 20,102 yards (45.2 avg./40.0 net avg.) with 167 pinned inside the 20-yard line. Allen has appeared in 16 postseason contests and has compiled 58 punts for 2,487 yards (42.9 avg./38.9 net avg.) with 25 pinned inside the 20-yard line. He was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2013.

Hunt, 6-2, 299 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 6, 2020. He has played in 34 career games (11 starts) in his time with the Colts (2020) and Seattle Seahawks (2016-19). Hunt has also seen action in five postseason contests (two starts). He was originally selected by the Seahawks in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

