Colts Elevate P Ryan Allen, C Joey Hunt To Active Roster; Sign T J'Marcus Webb To Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle J'Marcus Webb to the practice squad. The team also elevated punter Ryan Allen and center Joey Hunt to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Las Vegas. Indianapolis' active roster is now at 55 players.

Webb, 6-7, 320 pounds, has played in 95 career games (73 starts) in his time with the Miami Dolphins (2019), Colts (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Oakland Raiders (2015), Kansas City Chiefs (2014), Minnesota Vikings (2013-14) and Chicago Bears (2010-12). He has also started two postseason contests. Webb was originally selected by the Bears in the seventh round (218th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Allen, 6-2, 220 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on December 3, 2020. He has played in 106 career games in his time with the Colts (2020), Tennessee Titans (2020), Atlanta Falcons (2019) and New England Patriots (2013-18). Allen has totaled 450 punts for 20,337 yards (45.2 avg./40.0 net avg.) with 168 pinned inside the 20-yard line. He has appeared in 16 postseason contests and has compiled 58 punts for 2,487 yards (42.9 avg./38.9 net avg.) with 25 pinned inside the 20-yard line. Allen was originally signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2013.