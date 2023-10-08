Running backs Zack Moss and Jonathan Taylor prove to be a dynamic 'one-two punch' against the Tennessee Titans

Moss and Taylor accounted for 229 of the Colts' 429 scrimmage yards against the Tennessee Titans.

Oct 08, 2023 at 05:56 PM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Running game vs. TEN

Even before the season began, there was a strong sense that the Colts had a chance to have a potent rushing attack.

While there was no clarity as to when Jonathan Taylor was going to make his season debut, he proved that he could be one of the best running backs in the league after leading the NFL in rushing yards in 2021. Plus, the team still had Zack Moss in tow, a talented rusher who was averaging over 93 yards per game ahead of Sunday's contest.

Respecting Moss' for carrying the load in Taylor's absence, quarterback Gardner Minshew said Moss has helped both his teams.

"Man, Zack's been tough," Minshew said. "He's been toting the mail for us - a lot of carries, a lot of hard yards and I'm really proud of him and happy for him. Happy for myself as a fantasy owner with Zack Moss. He had a really good stretch and [I] picked him in [training] camp. I had a good feeling."

For the first time this season, both running backs were able to play in the same game and the results were impressive.

In the Colts' 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans, Moss had a career day, rushing for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Taylor was also effective, despite his limited snaps. He had 18 rushing yards on six carries and had a 16-yard reception.

.Snapping a 20-game streak of the Titans' defense not allowing a 100-yard rusher. That was second only behind the San Francisco 49ers (32).

A great sign of what's to come with this duo, head coach Shane Steichen said that he expects big things as the season goes along.

"It's obviously a great one-two punch with both those guys," Steichen said. "Zack's seeing it well, getting JT back in the fold [with] his big-play ability - to have those guys back in the backfield is going to be huge going forward."

Helping to lead the way for their production is the play of their offensive line. Coming into Sunday's game, they'd consistently created big holes for their rushers, helping the group to average 115.8 rushing yards per game.

"When you have guys up front like we have, it's not like, 'Hey, let's just run this play," Taylor said. "It's, 'Hey, let's go run this play, let's dominate everybody that's across from us and let's go score.' And when you have guys like that in front of you, it's - I don't know what kind of person you could be, but it's really hard to not give more than you even have. Just try to empty the tank every single time."

So, with Moss playing at such a high level and Taylor continuing to get more playing time as the season progresses, there is a chance for this running-back tandem to do some damage this year.

"I think it can get really scary," Taylor said. "You guys have been getting a taste these past few weeks with Zack. So, now it's on me in order to do my part and continue to help this team and that's what I'm gonna do every single day. Grind inch by inch, but we'll get there."

Related Content

news

How complimentary football, toughness and the NFL's best backup QB delivered the Colts a Week 5 win over the Titans

The Colts' 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday snapped a five-game losing streak to their AFC South rivals. 
news

Colts evaluating Anthony Richardson's right shoulder injury following Week 5 exit vs. Titans

Richardson sustained an injury to his throwing shoulder in the Colts' 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. 
news

Colts announce inactive players for Week 5 game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts on Friday ruled out left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion), defensive end Kwity Paye (concussion) and linebacker Shaquille Leonard (groin).
news

Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to contract extension

Taylor, who joined the Colts as a second-round draft pick in 2020, led the NFL in rushing in 2021 and has the league's third-highest yards per carry average among running backs since his debut.
news

Colts activate RB Jonathan Taylor from Reserve/PUP list, waive RB Jake Funk

The Colts made the roster moves on Saturday. 
news

Colts-Titans preview: Two key stats to track in pivotal Week 5 AFC South matchup

The Colts and Titans enter Week 5's meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium with 2-2 records. 
news

Colts rule out LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Kwity Paye, T Bernhard Raimann; RB Jonathan Taylor questionable for Week 5 game vs. Tennessee Titans

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 
news

Opposition Research: Talking the Titans with Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com

The Colts play the Titans this Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Despite the Titans winning the last five games, the Colts still lead the all-time series 35-22.
news

Practice notebook: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor 'very healthy,' fully participates Thursday

Taylor spoke to the media prior to Thursday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Anthony Richardson stats to watch, Jonathan Taylor's return, what's next at cornerback with Dallis Flowers out

The Colts mailbag is back for Week 5 with questions on Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor and if the team will look outside for a replacement for Dallis Flowers. 
news

Colts players discuss what it'll take to end five-game losing streak against the Tennessee Titans

The last time the Colts beat the Titans was Week 10 of 2020.
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising