Running back Jonathan Taylor sees a big jump in usage in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers

As Jonathan Taylor has progressively gotten more up to speed, he has begun to see an increase in both snaps and usage on a weekly basis.

In Sunday's 27-13 win over the Carolina Panthers, Taylor saw a season-high 23 touches (18 carries and 5 receptions). Taylor played 43 of the 57 Colts' offensive snaps, good enough for 75 percent of the snaps. That's the most he's had through five games this season.

While the coaching staff was happy to see Taylor be such a big part of the offense, head coach Shane Steichen admitted that his production, particularly in the passing game, was not scripted.

"Early on we threw to him on the first play of the game, which was designed for him and then some of those other things, those checkdowns just happened," Steichen said.

Much like the rest of the offense, Taylor did most of his damage in the first half, which played a big role in their 20-3 halftime lead.

When asked what he believed helped make the offense so successful in the first two quarters, Taylor said it was all about utilizing the team's many weapons.

"I really think just being able to spread the ball around," Taylor said. "Being able to make them defend the entire field, but then capitalizing on those opportunities when you see an opening and being able to execute on it and make them pay."