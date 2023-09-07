How Evan Hull evolved his game to become one of college football's most versatile running backs

During his time at Northwestern, Hull showcased his ability to effectively run the ball and catch out of the backfield.

Sep 07, 2023 at 10:18 AM
Moore_Raven
Raven Moore

Contributing Writer

Hull OCP

Throughout training camp and the preseason, fans got to see a glimpse of what rookie running back Evan Hull could do.

Whether that be rushing for solid gains, catching the ball out of the backfield or picking up blitzers in pass protection, the Northwestern product has a shot to be a jack of all trades in this new-look Colts' offense.

However, that had not always been the case.

"Catching footballs was my weak suit," Hull said. "So, it was literally taking a weakness that I had – I didn't get thrown the ball in high school really much. So, I was taking a weakness that I had and trying to make it into a strength and being intentional about how I do that.

'When I first got to college, it was trying to catch tennis balls and things like that. That really didn't work for me, so I got with one of my receivers, Malik Washington and he had a very simple solution. He was like, 'If you want to get better at catching footballs, guess what? You got to catch footballs.' So, we would throw to each other for hours. Just work different angles, different movements coming out of breaks, up top, low ball [and] stuff like that."

Hull's hard work paid off as he became just the 16th player since 2000 to average over 75 rushing yards and 45 receiving yards a game in a season.

That came during his final season where he had 1,459 yards from scrimmage and scored seven touchdowns. That year he led all running backs with 546 receiving yards.

With the success he had in college, Hull said that's when his childhood dream of playing the NFL felt like it could become a reality.

"As far it [the NFL] being a real thing for me, I would say when I first started really making plays at Northwestern," Hull said. "Maybe that could have started my freshman year, having my first start against UMass and having a big game there. But also, getting the true starting role as a junior and then taking that and running with it and having the season that I did. After that, I was like, 'Okay, this is for real now. It's getting more tangible in my eyes.' I've always visualized it. I've always believed that it could be done, but in those moments, it became more real for me and I thank God for that."

Now less than two weeks before he plays in his first NFL regular season game, Hull said he has every intention of relishing in the long-awaited moment.

"It's really the dream coming to fruition," Hull said. "The things that I visualized and prayed about becoming real. I mean it's such a beautiful thing to see unfold in front of you. All the work that you put in, all the hours you put in, all the times that things were hard and you kind of questioned if this was the road you were supposed to go down. But then to see it all come to life, all I can do is thank God for it, for sure. So, I'm definitely going to come out that tunnel with joy, being very grateful for that opportunity and going out and making the most of it."

Related Content

news

Michael Pittman Jr. wants to be 'that guy' Anthony Richardson can trust as Colts begin 2023 season

Understanding the challenges that come with being a rookie quarterback in the NFL, one of Pittman's goals for 2023 is to take as much pressure off Richardson as he possibly can. 
news

Practice notebook: Why Colts are confident in Anthony Richardson heading into NFL debut

Richardson was voted a season-long captain by his teammates last week. 
news

How Anthony Richardson learned to balance giving himself grace and striving for greatness

After years of trying to please those around him, Richardson is learning to put himself first - making him better both on and off the field.
news

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley calls Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars a 'good test'

Despite the Jaguars' offensive resurgence last season, Bradley feels confident that his defense will fare well against them Sunday afternoon.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Shane Steichen will lean into 'hot hand' with Colts' running game to begin 2023 season

Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and potentially Zack Moss will form the Colts' running-back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson, Shaquille Leonard and more in 2023 training camp, preseason

The Colts will re-convene at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday for the first game week of the 2023 season. Before they do, though, he's what we learned over the last few weeks about the coaches and players who'll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 10. 
news

Colts' Tyquan Lewis refuses to give up after back-to-back season-ending injuries

Despite his last two seasons being cut short because of injuries, Lewis is determined to persevere through it all.
news

Oak Park-River Forest High School to honor Colts' Dallis Flowers with jersey retirement

Flowers' No. 21 football jersey is only the second to be retired by the suburban Chicagoland school. 
news

Colts announce 7 team captains for 2023 season

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Thursday. 
news

2023 Countdown To Kickoff: Giveaways, sweepstakes, events and more!

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events and opportunities to launch the 2023 Countdown to Kickoff as the team prepares to open its 40th season of Colts football in Indianapolis. More info about #ColtsKickoff is available at Colts.com/kickoff.
Advertising