How Evan Hull evolved his game to become one of college football's most versatile running backs

Hull's hard work paid off as he became just the 16th player since 2000 to average over 75 rushing yards and 45 receiving yards a game in a season.

That came during his final season where he had 1,459 yards from scrimmage and scored seven touchdowns. That year he led all running backs with 546 receiving yards.

With the success he had in college, Hull said that's when his childhood dream of playing the NFL felt like it could become a reality.

"As far it [the NFL] being a real thing for me, I would say when I first started really making plays at Northwestern," Hull said. "Maybe that could have started my freshman year, having my first start against UMass and having a big game there. But also, getting the true starting role as a junior and then taking that and running with it and having the season that I did. After that, I was like, 'Okay, this is for real now. It's getting more tangible in my eyes.' I've always visualized it. I've always believed that it could be done, but in those moments, it became more real for me and I thank God for that."

Now less than two weeks before he plays in his first NFL regular season game, Hull said he has every intention of relishing in the long-awaited moment.