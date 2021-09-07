Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods To Practice Squad, Release DT Andrew Brown From Practice Squad

Woods, 6-1, 307 pounds, re-joins the Colts after spending time with the team during the 2021 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on May 11, 2021. Woods has played in 40 career games (32 starts) in his time with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2016-17) and has compiled 83 tackles (35 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. He has also started two postseason contests and has tallied seven tackles (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.