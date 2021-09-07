Colts Sign DT Antwaun Woods To Practice Squad, Release DT Andrew Brown From Practice Squad

Woods was previously released Monday when T Eric Fisher was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Sep 07, 2021 at 11:13 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
Generic Transaction

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Andrew Brown from the practice squad.

Woods, 6-1, 307 pounds, re-joins the Colts after spending time with the team during the 2021 offseason program and training camp. He was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on May 11, 2021. Woods has played in 40 career games (32 starts) in his time with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2016-17) and has compiled 83 tackles (35 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. He has also started two postseason contests and has tallied seven tackles (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.

Brown, 6-4, 287 pounds, was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 1. He participated in the team's 2021 offseason program and training camp after being claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Houston) on March 17, 2021. Brown has played in 21 career games (one start) in his time with the Texans (2020) and Cincinnati Bengals (2018-20) and has compiled 17 tackles (11 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and 1.0 sack.

