Colts Place LB Jordan Glasgow On Injured Reserve, Elevate DT Antwaun Woods To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today elevated defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to the active roster from the practice squad and placed linebacker Jordan Glasgow on the Injured Reserve list.

Woods, 6-1, 307 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 7. He participated in the team's 2021 offseason program and training camp. Woods was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on May 11, 2021. He has played in 40 career games (32 starts) in his time with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2016-17) and has compiled 83 tackles (35 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. Woods has also started two postseason contests and has tallied seven tackles (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.