Colts Place LB Jordan Glasgow On Injured Reserve, Elevate DT Antwaun Woods To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday. 

Sep 24, 2021 at 02:30 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080 (10)

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today elevated defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to the active roster from the practice squad and placed linebacker Jordan Glasgow on the Injured Reserve list.

Woods, 6-1, 307 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 7. He participated in the team's 2021 offseason program and training camp. Woods was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on May 11, 2021. He has played in 40 career games (32 starts) in his time with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2016-17) and has compiled 83 tackles (35 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. Woods has also started two postseason contests and has tallied seven tackles (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss.

Glasgow, 6-0, 225 pounds, has played in 15 career games with Indianapolis (2020-21) and has compiled 11 special teams tackles. He saw action in two games this season and tallied two special teams tackles. As a rookie in 2020, Glasgow appeared in 13 games and tied for second on the team with nine special teams tackles. He also saw action in one postseason contest. Glasgow was selected by the team in the sixth round (213th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

