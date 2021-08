Pineiro, 5-11, 190 pounds, was signed by the Colts on May 17, 2021. He has played in 16 career games in his time with the Chicago Bears (2019-20) and Raiders (2018) and has converted 23-of-28 field goals (82.1 percent) and 27-of-29 extra points (93.1 percent) for 96 points. Pineiro was originally signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2018.