Roster Moves: Colts Sign DT DeShawn Williams To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of defensive tackle DeShawn Williams to their practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released defensive end Anthony Winbush from their practice squad.

Dec 10, 2018 at 03:36 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
121018_deshawn-williams-broncos-ap

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed defensive tackle DeShawn Williams to the practice squad and released defensive end Anthony Winbush from the practice squad.

Williams, 6-1, 295 pounds, spent time on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos this season. He spent most of the 2017 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. In 2016, Williams played in four games for the Bengals and tallied two tackles (one solo) and half a sack. As a rookie in 2015, he spent time on Cincinnati's active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Williams was originally signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2015.

Winbush, 6-1, 240 pounds, has had multiple stints on the Colts practice squad this season. He participated in the Atlanta Falcons' 2018 offseason program and training camp before being released prior to the start of the regular season. Winbush originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent on May 1, 2018. Collegiately, the Indianapolis native played in 45 career games (23 starts) at Ball State and totaled 99 tackles (56 solo), 32.5 tackles for loss, 25.0 sacks, one pass defensed, nine forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

