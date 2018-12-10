Roster Moves: Colts Sign DT DeShawn Williams To Practice Squad

Williams, 6-1, 295 pounds, spent time on the practice squads of the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos this season. He spent most of the 2017 season on the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. In 2016, Williams played in four games for the Bengals and tallied two tackles (one solo) and half a sack. As a rookie in 2015, he spent time on Cincinnati's active roster and practice squad but did not see game action. Williams was originally signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2015.