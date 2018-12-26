Roster Moves: Colts Bring Back TE Erik Swoope To Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Erik Swoope to the practice squad and released quarterback Phillip Walker from the practice squad.

Swoope, 6-4, 255 pounds, has spent time on the Colts active roster and practice squad this season. He appeared in seven games (two starts) for Indianapolis in 2018 and caught eight passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Swoope originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on March 13, 2014. He has played in 24 career games (six starts) with Indianapolis and has caught 23 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns.