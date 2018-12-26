Roster Moves: Colts Bring Back TE Erik Swoope To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed tight end Erik Swoope to the practice squad, and released practice squad quarterback Phillip Walker.

Dec 26, 2018 at 08:28 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
122618_swoope-transaction

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Erik Swoope to the practice squad and released quarterback Phillip Walker from the practice squad.

Swoope, 6-4, 255 pounds, has spent time on the Colts active roster and practice squad this season. He appeared in seven games (two starts) for Indianapolis in 2018 and caught eight passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Swoope originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on March 13, 2014. He has played in 24 career games (six starts) with Indianapolis and has caught 23 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

Walker, 5-11, 216 pounds, has spent a majority of the season on the Colts practice squad. He participated in the team's 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 1. Walker signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on January 1, 2018. He spent the entire 2017 season on Indianapolis' practice squad. Walker was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017.

Related Content

news

T.Y. Hilton Gives Colts A 'Spark' In 2021 Debut

A neck surgery sidelined Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for the first five games of the season. But he didn't miss a beat in his 2021 debut on Sunday against the Houston Texans, hauling in a team-best four receptions and 80 yards in the Colts' 31-3 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

As the Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 6?
news

Colts Mailbag: Dayo Odeyingbo, Chris Reed, Upcoming Schedule And More Ahead Of Week 6 Game vs. Texans

The Colts return to Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Daily Notebook: After 'Scary' Neck Injury, T.Y. Hilton Eager To Return To Game Action; Kwity Paye To Return Sunday

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton spoke to the media on Thursday, a day after he was designated to return from injured reserve after suffering a neck injury during training camp.
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 6 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

Carson Wentz Takes Another Step Forward, But Focus Remains On Team

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz put in one of the best overall performances of his career in Monday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, registering single-game career-highs in passing yards, passer rating and yards-per-attempt. But the final team result was an overtime loss, which is Wentz's focus moving forward.
news

By The Numbers: Ravens 31, Colts 25 (2021 Week 5)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 5 game of the 2021 season against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5

As the Colts head to Baltimore to face the Ravens this weekend, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 4?
news

Colts Mailbag: Lamar Jackson, Comparisons To 2020 Season And Checking In On T.Y. Hilton

The Colts head to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 5 Game Baltimore Ravens

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Check it out below:
news

Patience Pays Off For Mo Alie-Cox In First Two-Touchdown Performance

Mo Alie-Cox knew big plays were coming his way this season — he just had to wait for the right opportunities. That patience paid off Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, as the big tight end hauled in a single-game career-best two touchdown receptions in Indy's big road win.
news

Colts Rediscover Offensive Identity To Claim First Win Of 2021

The Indianapolis Colts' offense wants to establish the run in order to open up the rest of the playbook — something that didn't come to fruition in the team's first three games. But Sunday's road win over the Miami Dolphins saw an at-times dominant rushing attack for the Colts, helping Indy earn its first win of the season.
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising