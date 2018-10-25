Roster Moves: Colts Bring Back QB Phillip Walker To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of quarterback Phillip Walker to the practice squad, and released guard Will House from the practice squad.

Oct 25, 2018 at 05:27 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
092718_walker-prax

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed quarterback Phillip Walker to the practice squad and released guard Will House from the practice squad.

Walker, 5-11, 216 pounds, has had three prior stints on Indianapolis' practice squad this season. He participated in the team's 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on September 1. Walker signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on January 1, 2018. He spent the entire 2017 season on Indianapolis' practice squad. Walker was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017.

House, 6-3, 314 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on October 24. He spent the first six weeks of this season on the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. House participated in the Cardinals' 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on September 1. He was originally signed by Arizona as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2018. Collegiately, House played in 45 games at Southern Nazarene.

