Roster Moves: Colts Bring Back QB Phillip Walker To Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS —The Indianapolis Colts today signed quarterback Phillip Walker to the practice squad and released guard Will House from the practice squad.

Walker, 5-11, 216 pounds, has had three prior stints on Indianapolis' practice squad this season. He participated in the team's 2018 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on September 1. Walker signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on January 1, 2018. He spent the entire 2017 season on Indianapolis' practice squad. Walker was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017.