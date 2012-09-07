ROSTER MOVES

The Indianapolis Colts today waived the following players from the Injured Reserve List: DE James Aiono, LB Tim Fugger, RB Deji Karim, CB Brandon King and S Mike Newton.

Sep 07, 2012 at 08:27 AM
Aiono was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts on April 30, 2012.

Fugger was selected by the Colts in the seventh round (214th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Karim was claimed off waivers by the Colts on April 30, 2012.

King was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2010 and played in eight games over the last two seasons.

Newton was originally signed by the Colts as a free agent on April 30, 2010. He appeared in 12 games and made six special teams tackles in 2010.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

