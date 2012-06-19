ROSTER MOVES





Moore, 5-11, 209 pounds, enters his ninth NFL season having spent four years with the Minnesota Vikings (2004-07) and four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2008-11). In 113 career games (15 starts), Moore has totaled 494 carries for 2,247 yards (4.5 avg.) and six touchdowns, while contributing with 214 receptions for 1,875 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also recorded 83 punt returns for a 9.5 average and two touchdowns and 44 kickoff returns for a 17.9 average.

In his second season with the Vikings (2005), Moore was the only player in the NFL and the second player in team history to score by rush, reception and punt return, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny in 1961. That same year, he set a career-high with 662 rushing yards while adding four overall touchdowns. In 2008, Moore compiled 588 rushing yards and a career-high six total touchdowns with the Steelers.